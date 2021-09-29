Worthington Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $1.1 billion and net earnings of $132.5 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended August 31, 2021. In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company reported net sales of $702.9 million and net earnings of $616.7 million, or $11.22 per diluted share. Results in both the current and prior year quarter were impacted by certain unique items, as summarized in the table below.

1Q 2022 1Q 2021 After-Tax Per Share After-Tax Per Share Net earnings $ 132.5 $ 2.55 $ 616.7 $ 11.22 Impairment and restructuring charges (gains) (4.8 ) (0.09 ) 9.0 0.16 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains - - 39.5 0.72 Gains on investment in Nikola - - (629.9 ) (11.46 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 127.7 $ 2.46 $ 35.3 $ 0.64

Financial highlights for the current and comparative periods are as follows:

1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Net sales $ 1,110.8 $ 702.9 Operating income (loss) 135.8 (30.1 ) Equity income 52.9 23.6 Net earnings 132.5 616.7 Earnings per diluted share $ 2.55 $ 11.22

“We again delivered record adjusted earnings per share, led by exceptional results in our Steel Processing segment,” said Andy Rose, President and CEO. “We had solid demand across our major end markets but also continued to face challenges with customer shut-downs due to semi-conductor and other parts shortages, labor availability, and tight supply chains which prevented the quarter from being even better.”

Consolidated Quarterly Results



Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $1.1 billion compared to $702.9 million, an increase of 58% over the comparable quarter in the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by higher average direct selling prices in Steel Processing.

Gross margin increased $106.0 million over the prior year quarter to $219.4 million, primarily due to improved direct spreads in Steel Processing and, to a lesser extent, higher overall volume.

Operating income for the current quarter was $135.8 million, an increase of $165.9 million over the operating loss in the prior year quarter. Excluding impairment and restructuring charges in both quarters and the impact of Nikola in the prior year quarter, operating income was $123.5 million for the current quarter, an increase of $92.4 million over the prior year quarter, as the impact of higher gross margin was partially offset by higher SG&A expense, up $13.7 million, on higher profit sharing and bonus expense.

Interest expense was relatively flat at $7.7 million for the current quarter, compared to $7.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Equity income from unconsolidated joint ventures increased $29.3 million over the prior year quarter to $52.9 million, driven by higher contributions from ClarkDietrich, WAVE, and Serviacero, where results benefited from higher steel prices. The Company received cash distributions of $19.7 million from unconsolidated joint ventures during the quarter.

Income tax expense was $40.2 million in the current quarter compared to $163.8 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was due to lower pre-tax earnings, driven by the gains on our investment in Nikola in the prior year quarter. Tax expense in the current quarter reflects an estimated annual effective rate of 23.3% compared to 21.6% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, total debt of $706.4 million was down slightly from May 31, 2021, and the Company had cash of $399.2 million, a decrease of $241.1 million from year-end primarily due to the acquisition of certain assets of Shiloh Industries and the increase in working capital as the price of steel continued to rise throughout the quarter.

Quarterly Segment Results

Effective June 1, 2021, the Company reorganized the management structure of Pressure Cylinders to better align around end markets, resulting in three new reportable operating segments: Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The divested businesses historically reported within Pressure Cylinders are not included in the new management structure but are presented within the Other category. Our Steel Processing operating segment was not impacted by these changes. In addition, beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2022, we began assessing segment performance based on adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (“adjusted EBIT”). See the supplemental financial data attached below for further information regarding this new segment profit measure.

Steel Processing’s net sales totaled $822.8 million, up $391.8 million, from the comparable prior year quarter. The increase in net sales was driven by higher average selling prices and, to a lesser extent, higher volume. Adjusted EBIT of $107.7 million was up $93.5 million, as operating income increased $86.3 million after adjusting for the impact of restructuring in both the current and prior year quarters. The increase resulted primarily from improved direct spreads, which benefited from significant inventory holding gains, estimated to be $47.1 million in the current quarter compared to a loss of $6.8 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBIT in the current quarter also benefited from higher equity earnings at Serviacero, up $8.0 million on the impact of higher steel prices. The mix of direct versus toll tons processed was unchanged at 49% to 51%.

Consumer Products’ net sales totaled $147.8 million, up 10.6%, or $14.2 million, from the comparable prior year quarter driven by the acquisition of General Tools & Instruments in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBIT of $20.6 million was down $3.4 million from the prior year quarter due to an increase in profit sharing and bonus expense and, to a lesser extent, compressed margins resulting from higher input costs.

Building Products’ net sales totaled $114.7 million, up 30.2%, or $26.6 million, from the comparable prior year quarter due to higher volume and a favorable product mix. Adjusted EBIT of $48.8 million was $25.4 million more than the prior year quarter, due primarily to higher equity earnings at WAVE and ClarkDietrich, up $20.4 million on strong volume and the favorable impact of higher steel prices. Excluding impairment and restructuring charges, operating income was up $4.9 million on the combined impact of improved volume and a favorable shift in product mix, partially offset by an increase in profit sharing and bonus expense. Volume in the prior year quarter was at depressed levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sustainable Energy Solutions’ net sales totaled $25.5 million, down 8.5%, or $2.4 million, from the comparable prior year quarter on lower volume. Adjusted EBIT was a loss of $2.6 million, unfavorable $2.0 million to the prior year quarter, on the combined impact of lower volume and an unfavorable product mix. Both volume and mix in the current quarter were negatively impacted by the ongoing semi-conductor chip shortage.

Recent Developments

On June 8, 2021, the Company acquired certain assets of Shiloh Industries' U.S. BlankLight® business, a provider of laser welded solutions, for approximately $105 million, subject to closing adjustments. The acquisition included three facilities that will expand the capacity and capabilities of TWB’s laser welded products business and an additional blanking facility that will support the Company’s core steel processing operations.





On June 9, 2021, the Company’s consolidated joint venture, WSP, sold the remaining assets of its Canton, Mich., facility for approximately $20 million resulting in a pre-tax restructuring gain of $12.1 million. WSP continues to operate locations in Jackson and Taylor, Michigan.





On Aug. 20, 2021, the Company amended and restated its existing five-year, revolving credit facility, extending the maturity to August 20, 2026. The aggregate commitments under the amended and restated revolving credit facility remain at $500 million.





During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 1,000,000 of its common shares for $60.9 million, at an average purchase price of $60.87.



Outlook

“The Company is performing well, and while demand from our major end markets remains healthy, we will likely continue to face labor challenges and be impacted by lower automotive demand due to the ongoing semi-conductor shortage,” Rose said. “Despite this, we are off to a great start for fiscal 2022 and I’m confident our teams will continue to navigate these challenges and deliver for our customers."

Conference Call

Worthington will review fiscal 2022 first quarter results during its quarterly conference call on September 29, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call can be found on the Company website at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company’s brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™. Worthington’s WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 53 facilities in 15 states and seven countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 8,000 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and practicing a shared commitment to transformation, Worthington makes better solutions possible for customers, employees, shareholders and communities.

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

Three Months Ended

August 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,110,818 $ 702,909 Cost of goods sold 891,444 589,551 Gross margin 219,374 113,358 Selling, general and administrative expense 95,851 82,196 Impairment of long-lived assets - 9,924 Restructuring and other (income) expense, net (12,274 ) 1,848 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains - 49,511 Operating income (loss) 135,797 (30,121 ) Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income, net 630 452 Interest expense (7,718 ) (7,590 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 52,916 23,634 Gains on investment in Nikola - 796,141 Earnings before income taxes 181,625 782,516 Income tax expense 40,150 163,778 Net earnings 141,475 618,738 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,984 2,063 Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 132,491 $ 616,675 Basic Average common shares outstanding 50,852 54,070 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 2.61 $ 11.41 Diluted Average common shares outstanding 51,865 54,942 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 2.55 $ 11.22 Common shares outstanding at end of period 50,438 53,362 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.28 $ 0.25

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

August 31, May 31, 2021 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 399,246 $ 640,311 Receivables, less allowances of $466 and $608 at August 31, 2021 and May 31, 2021, respectively 718,368 639,964 Inventories: Raw materials 327,463 266,208 Work in process 290,789 183,413 Finished products 124,156 115,133 Total inventories 742,408 564,754 Income taxes receivable - 1,958 Assets held for sale 39,744 51,956 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,544 69,049 Total current assets 1,970,310 1,967,992 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 259,132 233,126 Operating lease assets 93,616 35,101 Goodwill 375,196 351,056 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $83,562 and $80,513 at August 31, 2021 and May 31, 2021, respectively 270,223 240,387 Other assets 31,010 30,566 Property, plant and equipment: Land 21,566 21,744 Buildings and improvements 270,723 271,196 Machinery and equipment 1,087,757 1,046,065 Construction in progress 59,962 53,903 Total property, plant and equipment 1,440,008 1,392,908 Less: accumulated depreciation 891,740 877,891 Total property, plant and equipment, net 548,268 515,017 Total assets $ 3,547,755 $ 3,373,245 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 653,377 $ 567,392 Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 91,521 137,698 Dividends payable 16,273 16,536 Other accrued items 51,710 52,250 Current operating lease liabilities 11,608 9,947 Income taxes payable 39,477 3,620 Current maturities of long-term debt 291 458 Total current liabilities 864,257 787,901 Other liabilities 78,008 82,824 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 92,917 99,669 Long-term debt 706,130 710,031 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 83,827 27,374 Deferred income taxes, net 115,984 113,751 Total liabilities 1,941,123 1,821,550 Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 1,453,343 1,398,193 Noncontrolling interests 153,289 153,502 Total equity 1,606,632 1,551,695 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,547,755 $ 3,373,245

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended

August 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 141,475 $ 618,738 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,064 22,211 Impairment of long-lived assets - 9,924 Provision for deferred income taxes 1,366 71,031 Bad debt expense 179 94 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions (33,218 ) (6,757 ) Net (gain) loss on sale of assets (12,706 ) 402 Stock-based compensation 3,303 4,856 Gains on investment in Nikola - (796,141 ) Charitable contribution of Nikola shares - 20,653 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables (31,868 ) (82,194 ) Inventories (163,682 ) 85,622 Accounts payable 46,668 47,154 Accrued compensation and employee benefits (46,177 ) 23,852 Income taxes payable 35,857 83,664 Other operating items, net (13,073 ) 14,279 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (49,812 ) 117,388 Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (23,925 ) (32,871 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (104,750 ) - Proceeds from sale of assets 26,685 - Proceeds from sale of Nikola shares - 487,859 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (101,990 ) 454,988 Financing activities: Principal payments on long-term obligations (392 ) (97 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings (4,091 ) (1,150 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests (9,197 ) (560 ) Repurchase of common shares (60,885 ) (54,320 ) Dividends paid (14,698 ) (13,379 ) Net cash used by financing activities (89,263 ) (69,506 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (241,065 ) 502,870 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 640,311 147,198 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 399,246 $ 650,068

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES / SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). The Company also presents adjusted operating income and adjusted net earnings per diluted share attributable to controlling interest, which generally exclude impairment and restructuring charges as well as other items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of its ongoing operations. Additionally, the Company presents adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes attributable to controlling interest for purposes of evaluating segment performance. These represent non-GAAP financial measures and are used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation because it believes that these measures provide additional perspective and, in some circumstances are more closely correlated to, the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations.

The following provides a reconciliation to adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share from the most comparable GAAP measures for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 Operating Income Earnings Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest1 Earnings per Diluted Share GAAP $ 135,797 $ 181,625 $ 40,150 $ 132,491 $ 2.55 Restructuring and other income, net (12,274 ) (12,274 ) 1,481 (4,848 ) (0.09 ) Non-GAAP $ 123,523 $ 169,351 $ 38,669 $ 127,643 $ 2.46





Three Months Ended August 31, 2020 Operating Income

(Loss) Earnings Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest1 Earnings per Diluted Share GAAP $ (30,121 ) $ 782,516 $ 163,778 $ 616,675 $ 11.22 Impairment of long-lived assets 9,924 9,924 (2,303 ) 7,621 0.14 Restructuring and other expense, net 1,848 1,848 (402 ) 1,330 0.02 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains 49,511 49,511 (9,948 ) 39,563 0.72 Gains on investment in Nikola - (796,141 ) 166,197 (629,945 ) (11.46 ) Non-GAAP $ 31,162 $ 47,658 $ 10,234 $ 35,244 $ 0.64 Change $ 92,361 $ 121,693 $ 28,435 $ 92,399 $ 1.82 1 Excludes the impact of the noncontrolling interest.

To further assist in the analysis of segment results for the periods presented, the following volume and sales information has been provided along with a reconciliation of adjusted EBIT to the most comparable GAAP measure, which is operating income (loss) for purposes of measuring segment profit:

Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 Steel Processing Consumer Products Building Products Sustainable Energy Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 1,062,288 21,388,140 2,885,711 130,676 - n/a Net Sales $ 822,810 $ 147,783 $ 114,743 $ 25,482 $ - $ 1,110,818 Operating income $ 113,482 $ 20,506 $ 5,834 $ (2,352 ) $ (1,673 ) $ 135,797 Restructuring and other income, net (12,131 ) - - (143 ) - (12,274 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 101,351 20,506 5,834 (2,495 ) (1,673 ) 123,523 Miscellaneous income, net 30 49 (73 ) (59 ) 683 630 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1) 9,349 - 42,993 - 574 52,916 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 3,038 - - - - 3,038 Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest and taxes $ 107,692 $ 20,555 $ 48,754 $ (2,554 ) $ (416 ) $ 174,031

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES / SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Continued)

Three Months Ended August 31, 2020 Steel Processing Consumer Products Building Products Sustainable Energy Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 928,444 18,820,563 2,722,035 189,908 10,559 n/a Net Sales $ 431,020 $ 133,622 $ 88,103 $ 27,857 $ 22,307 $ 702,909 Operating income (loss) $ 13,617 $ 23,424 $ (440 ) $ (643 ) $ (66,079 ) $ (30,121 ) Impairment of long-lived assets - 506 1,423 - 7,995 9,924 Restructuring and other expense, net 1,471 - - - 377 1,848 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains - - - - 49,511 49,511 Adjusted operating income (loss) 15,088 23,930 983 (643 ) (8,196 ) 31,162 Miscellaneous income, net (43 ) (21 ) (161 ) 82 595 452 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1) 1,309 - 22,552 - (227 ) 23,634 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 2,179 - - - - 2,179 Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest and taxes $ 14,175 $ 23,909 $ 23,374 $ (561 ) $ (7,828 ) $ 53,069 (1) See supplemental break-out of equity income by unconsolidated affiliate in the table below. (2) Excludes the noncontrolling interest portion of impairment and restructuring charges (gains) of $(5,946) and $116 for the three months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The following tables outlines our equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate.

Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 2020 WAVE $ 25,671 $ 17,656 ClarkDietrich 17,322 4,896 Serviacero Worthington 9,349 1,309 ArtiFlex 1,208 (108 ) Other (634 ) (119 ) Total equity income $ 52,916 $ 23,634

