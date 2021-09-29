New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sensor Fusion Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153216/?utm_source=GNW





Combining data obtained from various sensors using fusion algorithms yields faster insights and provides sophisticated error-free analysis than data obtained from individual sensors.Sensor fusion constantly deals with sensor outputs. As such, fusion algorithms must be aware of the sensor output type. The development of sensor components with more standardized outputs will lead to easy-to-install sensor fusion algorithms.This report analyzes the importance of sensor fusion in today’s era, factors driving and restricting their growth, competitor analysis, and future growth opportunities.

