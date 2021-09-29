Ceridian World Tour: Inspiring Speakers Bring the Future into Focus in Las Vegas

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, will welcome industry disruptors to the stage in Las Vegas for the Ceridian World Tour’s marquee event, taking place October 4-7, 2021 at the MGM Grand Hotel.



The Ceridian World Tour is a transformative event series bringing leaders and experts from around the world together to connect, learn, and share innovative thinking through in-person and virtual experiences. Attendees will hear from inspiring speakers who will share their innovative viewpoints and experiences:

Ceridian customers including Sean Sullivan, CHRO at SHRM, Brian Richardson Jr., Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Indianapolis Colts, and Sandy Hornak, Director, Payroll and Business Solutions at Aaron’s

Keynote speakers including Billy Beane, Oakland A’s Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations, Kat Cole, former President and COO of Focus Brands, and Tim Urban, celebrated blogger and expert in business growth and trends

Ceridian executives including David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Leagh Turner, President and COO, and Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer



The Ceridian World Tour opening general session in Las Vegas will be live-streamed through the virtual hub on October 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A replay of the presentation will be available through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com.

In addition to Las Vegas, live events are scheduled in major centers across the globe, including New York, London, Singapore, and Melbourne, with experiences customized to each locale. Registration for New York City’s event, being held at the Conrad New York Downtown on November 10-11, is now open, while London’s event will be held on November 30 at Corinthia Hotel. Sign up for updates on events in all cities here.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:

Rachel Kreuter

647.707.7835

Rachel.Kreuter@ceridian.com