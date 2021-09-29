Cara Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Presentation at 2021 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs), today announced that results from the KARE Phase 2 clinical trial of Oral KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin tablets) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in mild-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) patients will be presented in a late-breaking presentation at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 30th Anniversary Congress, held virtually from September 29-October 2, 2021.



Details for the late-breaking oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Oral Difelikefalin Reduces Pruritus in Atopic Dermatitis

Abstract Number: D3T01.1D

Date and Time: Saturday, October 2, 2021, 10:45-11:00 CEST

Presenter: Brian S. Kim, MD, MTR, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, or KORs. Cara is developing a novel and proprietary class of product candidates, led by KORSUVA™ (CR845/difelikefalin), a first-in-class KOR agonist that targets the body’s peripheral nervous system, as well as certain immune cells. KORSUVA Injection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD-aP) in adults undergoing hemodialysis on August 23, 2021. Oral KORSUVA has completed Phase 2 trials for the treatment of pruritus in patients with CKD and atopic dermatitis and is currently in Phase 2 trials in primary biliary cholangitis and notalgia paresthetica patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Claire LaCagnina

6 Degrees

315-765-1462

clacagnina@6degreespr.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Janhavi Mohite

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

janhavi.mohite@SternIR.com