GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as of September 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMARKETS: GZIC), the next generation wireless smart venue engagement technology, and venue data analytics company for large venues, focused on customers’ experience, game day venue intelligence, data insights and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance stadiums, airports, universities and cities’ capabilities to connect and manage communication with thousands of fans, customers and visitors simultaneously, has today announced that its Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”), in connection with its previously announced plans to raise $5 million to support its future business developments, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as of Friday, September 24, 2021. The Registration Statement can be found on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov under the ticker “GZIC.”



The Company is now fully reporting with the SEC.

Over the next 90 days GZ6G Technologies plans to accelerate business operations and increase software development for our VenuTRAX Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence SaaS Platform to meet customer demands in 2022. The Company is focused on venues that host and manage large groups of people such as sports stadiums and universities. A core offering of the GZ6G Technologies platform is having the capability to connect and communicate a brand voice or message with 100,000 plus fans simultaneously in a stadium.

Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G, commented, “Imagine what could be possible if you had real time access to communicate with a captive audience. Our VenuTRAX technologies are designed to change how venues communicate with thousands of customers, providing real time data insights and Artificial Intelligence capable of adapting and improving the venue experience. The next generation of WIFI and 5G user experience is here.”

For more information about GZ6G Technologies visit gz6g.com

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few.

For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com.

Twitter @greenzebra

MEDIA Contact: Peter Malecha

peter.m@greenzebra.net

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith

Cole@greenzebra.net

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.