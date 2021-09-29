Breakfast Club of Canada teams up with Walmart Canada to ensure children don’t start their day hungry

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakfast Club of Canada is launching its annual back-to-school fundraising campaign with Walmart Canada to raise money for school and community breakfast programs. These programs are crucial to help children develop healthy habits and reach their full potential especially since recent data show an increase in attendance - between 5% and 100%, depending on the province - for breakfast programs in Canada compared to the previous year.



Walmart is inviting its associates and customers to participate in this year’s campaign from September 28 to October 22 by donating at the checkout in-store and online on Walmart.ca. Walmart will also generously match customer donations, with a corporate matching grant of $820,000.

In these unpredictable times, the Club and its partners continue to raise awareness about food insecurity for children while ensuring it can continue to reach the considerable number of students that have benefitted from these programs over the past year. Despite Canada being a developed nation, 1 in 3 children risks starting school on an empty stomach.

For the past 19 years, Walmart Canada has worked with Breakfast Club of Canada, raising more than $55 million. This long-lasting partnership is a major support for the Club and its 3,183 programs in academic and community settings across the country to feed 490,974 children each day.

“The Club is honoured to be supported by partners such as Walmart who understand the importance of the work we do for children. We can always count on their continued support and, through the annual fundraising campaign, we have the chance to reach millions of Canadians and encourage more and more people to support our cause. The strong relationship we have forged with Walmart is a compelling way to get the word out about the Club and our mission,” said Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager at Breakfast Club of Canada.

“Food plays a critical role in fueling children to learn and grow into healthy adults. That’s why Walmart Canada remains committed to using our size and scale to fight hunger and food insecurity and to deliver on our mission to help families live better,” said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. “Dollars raised through our annual Breakfast Club of Canada campaign will provide support and resources for school and community breakfast programs.”

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 490,000 children and youth in 3,183 programs the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitte r and LinkedIn .

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada’s flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest employers and is ranked one of the country’s top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada’s most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada’s extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

