Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

29 September 2021



Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2021

Effective from 1 October 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009514390, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 October 2021: -0.0143% pa

DK0009515603, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.0000% pa

DK0009515793, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.0000% pa

DK0009520447, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.0000% pa

DK0009520520, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.0000% pa

DK0009523110, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.6910% pa

DK0009523383, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.6910% pa

DK0009526808, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.6910% pa

DK0009531808, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.6910% pa

DK0009531998, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.6910% pa

DK0009532103, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2021: -0.2943% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment