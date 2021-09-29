Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
29 September 2021
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2021
Effective from 1 October 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009514390, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 October 2021: -0.0143% pa
DK0009515603, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.0000% pa
DK0009515793, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.0000% pa
DK0009520447, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.0000% pa
DK0009520520, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.0000% pa
DK0009523110, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.6910% pa
DK0009523383, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.6910% pa
DK0009526808, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.6910% pa
DK0009531808, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.6910% pa
DK0009531998, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.6910% pa
DK0009532103, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2021: -0.2943% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
