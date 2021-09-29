Wendy’s Franchisee Superior Restaurant Group Utilizes Budderfly’s No-Cost Energy Management Solution to Reduce Carbon Footprint, Replace HVAC Units and Upgrade LED Lighting

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budderfly , #10 overall and #2 in energy on the 2021 Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list, today announced Superior Restaurant Group will receive no-cost HVAC replacements, new LED lighting, refrigeration controls, and monitoring in 32 Wendy’s locations throughout North Carolina, Virginia and New Jersey. As part of Budderfly’s advanced Energy Management Solution, recently announced HVAC partner Lennox , will remove old units and replace them with the new ultra-high efficiency Lennox® Model L™, rooftop units, as well as perform expert service and maintenance on all of the HVAC brands at Superior Restaurants Group locations. For information on Budderfly’s HVAC replacement program, please visit Budderfly HVAC Replace .



After 26 years in business, Superior Restaurant Group recently acquired 26 Wendy’s Quick Serve Restaurants (QSR), bringing the organization’s total restaurant portfolio to 32 individual locations in NJ, NC, and VA. Shortly after purchasing the 26 QSRs, owners Robert Cammarano, President, and Todd Bialow, CEO discovered the locations’ thermostats were constantly set too low at 59 degrees, causing moisture to form on the floors and ceilings in turn creating maintenance issues inside the stores and potentially to the rooftop units themselves.

“This was a common theme we witnessed in many of the locations,” Bialow said. “Some stores did not have thermostats in the right place and others had no thermostats at all. One of the first things we needed to do was get the thermostats programmed properly and then address the condition of the units themselves.”

In addition to the HVAC issues, many store lights were in need of significant upgrades to improve the restaurant aesthetic appeal to both customers and employees, and the lights were not energy efficient or properly controlled.

“There were different types of lights inside and outside the restaurants, none of them were LED high-efficiency lights. Finding someone to maintain them was also extremely difficult in this environment,” Cammarano said.

Superior Restaurant Group found Budderfly to be the comprehensive solution for all their energy management issues with a unique no-cost, effortless offering.

Budderfly’s Facility SmartGrid sub-meters all key processes in Wendy’s locations to:

Track actual power usage in real-time

Identify energy waste

Monitor equipment operating status

Optimize power consumption to maximize operational savings

Minimize environmental impact.



In total, Superior Restaurant Group will have 32 complete HVAC roof-top systems replaced and all lighting upgraded to efficient LED lights.

Budderfly’s recent Top Ten growth rankings from Inc. Magazine reflect the success of their unique, no-cost Energy Management model, investing their own money to improve clients’ energy operations in thousands of restaurants across North America. Bialow noted that the “transparency of Budderfly's business model and the savings was very appealing,” and “there was nothing hidden in the contract.”

Cammarano added, “Our relationship with Budderfly allows us to free up funds and time from store maintenance and put it into more productive and strategic projects and operations.”

“Many QSR systems such as HVAC, lighting, refrigerators, and cooking equipment are reaching the end of their useful life—sometimes new owners don’t discover the full extent of this until after restaurants change ownership,” said Al Subbloie, CEO, Budderfly. “We address these issues with Budderfly´s no out-of-pocket cost, delivering more efficiency, lowering operating expenses while also decreasing the carbon footprint to help the environment.”

