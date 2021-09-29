Opportunity Knocks: The Future Of On-Campus Housing, Student Funding

Beverly Hills, CA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Higher education expert Bakhtiyor Isoev released two new episodes of the Education & Empowerment Podcast. The episodes feature interviews with Dr. Von Stange, Assistant Vice President for Student Life and Senior Director, University Housing and Dining at the University of Iowa, and Dr. Vicky Johnson, creator and director of Fully Funded, an online course and mentorship program for graduate school and fellowship applicants, and ProFellow, a leading online resource for professional and academic fellowships. In the just-released episodes, Stange and Johnson discuss the post-pandemic future of higher education and how students can be successful in and out of the classroom.

"Give Us a Chance: Live on Campus"

Dr. Von Stange can trace his passion for student housing and residence life back to his own undergraduate institution, where he found a robust on-campus community.

Stange, a student-centered housing professional, is uniquely positioned to understand the impact of COVID-19 on residential life. Like many institutions, the University of Iowa lost millions of dollars in on-campus housing revenue during the pandemic. But, Stange says, the priority was keeping students and faculty safe.

Now, Stange sees an opportunity to re-commit to creating a vibrant campus living environment. He wants students to understand that the residential experience is singular and valuable. "It's an experience they will remember for the rest of their lives," he says.

Listen to the full interview of Dr. Von Stange with Bakhtiyor Isoev on 4stay.





How to Find Fully-Funded Opportunities

Dr. Vicky Johnson's mission is to make opportunities for fellowships and fully-funded graduate education "more discoverable" and more accessible, she says. Her website, Fully Funded, is a comprehensive resource grounded in Johnson's own experience as a former Fulbright scholar and a fully-funded PhD student.

Full funding, Johnson says, is "when the university offers you a funding package that will cover your full tuition cost and give you an annual living stipend." Depending on the length of one's degree, this package could be worth up to $300,000.

The key, Johnson says, is figuring out how to tell one's story. And it's especially important to consider how this narrative fits the mission of a particular organization or the degree program. "Focus in on the couple of opportunities that are really true to yourself and your goals," she says.

The bottom line? "Stop believing you're not qualified," Johnson urges.

Listen to the full interview of Dr. Vicky Johnson with Bakhtiyor Isoev on 4stay.

