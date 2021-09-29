Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 1115 - RIKV 22 0215

Series RIKV 21 1115RIKV 22 0215
Settlement Date 10/01/202110/01/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 14,9006,800
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.776/1.79699.245/1.999
Total Number of Bids Received 138
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 15,4007,800
Total Number of Successful Bids 127
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 127
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.776/1.79699.245/1.999
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.806/1.55599.324/1.788
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.776/1.79699.245/1.999
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.787/1.70899.283/1.898
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.806/1.55599.324/1.788
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.770/1.84499.226/2.050
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.787/1.70899.276/1.916
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.031.15