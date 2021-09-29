|Series
|RIKV 21 1115
|RIKV 22 0215
|Settlement Date
|10/01/2021
|10/01/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|14,900
|6,800
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.776
|/
|1.796
|99.245
|/
|1.999
|Total Number of Bids Received
|13
|8
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|15,400
|7,800
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|12
|7
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.776
|/
|1.796
|99.245
|/
|1.999
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.806
|/
|1.555
|99.324
|/
|1.788
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.776
|/
|1.796
|99.245
|/
|1.999
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.787
|/
|1.708
|99.283
|/
|1.898
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.806
|/
|1.555
|99.324
|/
|1.788
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.770
|/
|1.844
|99.226
|/
|2.050
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.787
|/
|1.708
|99.276
|/
|1.916
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.03
|1.15
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 1115 - RIKV 22 0215
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND