Wesdome Continues to Define Kiena High Grade Zones Near Underground Infrastructure and at Surface

| Source: Wesdome Gold Mines Wesdome Gold Mines

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces underground exploration drilling results from the Kiena Deep Zone and initial surface exploration drilling results at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Kiena Deep A Zone and Footwall Zone Drilling
On March 23, 2021, Wesdome announced the discovery of a new high grade gold zone in the footwall of the A Zone, (the Footwall Zone), which has been the focus of our in-fill drilling over the past several months.

The Footwall Zone is interpreted as lenses of gold mineralization located within a 50 metre (‘m’) wide corridor adjacent to the footwall of the A2 Zone. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz ± visible gold veins that are spatially associated with amphibolite altered komatiite, basaltic komatiite and basalt units.

Because the recent drilling has been impacted by the industry wide shortage of skilled drillers, 11 holes and their wedges having reached the Footwall and A Zones since the last press release. As such, additional drilling is still required to determine the geometry of the mineralized lenses forming the corridor of the Footwall Zone. The orientation, dip and geometry of these new lenses will need to be confirmed in order to determine true widths. However, it is interpreted that the Footwall zone runs parallel to the A Zone and extends at least 300 m. Mineralization remains open laterally and down plunge (Figure 1).

Figure 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3430c154-f363-40ca-837d-555870a93e9c

Additionally, the recent A Zone high grade drill intersections inside and outside of the current A Zone resource block model shows the potential to expand the current resource estimate.

Highlights of the recent drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

  • Hole 6762: 132.1 g/t Au over 7.4 m core length (27.6 g/t Au capped, 3.9 m true width) A Zone
  • Hole 6752W4: 34.3 g/t Au over 7.2 m core length (32.2 g/t Au capped, 3.5 m true width) A2 Zone
  • Hole 6762W2: 13.4 g/t Au over 16.0 m core length (13.0 g/t Au capped) Footwall Zone
  • Hole 6762W1: 20.1 g/t Au over 9.1 m core length (18.5 g/t Au capped) Footwall Zone

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are unknown at this time for the Footwall Zone.

Regional Surface Exploration Drilling

Initial surface drilling has focused on the Presqu’ile and Shawkey areas located northwest and southeast of the Kiena Mine, respectively (Figure 2). Since July 2021, two drills on barges have been testing the continuity of some gold anomalies in the Jacola Formation which host the Kiena mine. In early September 2021, a third drill was added in the Shawkey area to follow up on historical gold anomalies and newly intersected mineralization.

Figure 2: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0eee8d9b-acee-4ed5-b4c0-25861f3661f1

Highlights of the recent drilling at Presqu’ìle and Shawkey zones are listed below and summarized in Table 2.

  • Hole PR-20-001: 1515.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m core length
  • Hole PR-20-001: 23.1 g/t Au over 2.2 m core length
  • Hole PR-21-008: 63.9 g/t Au over 0.9 m core length
  • Hole SW-21-009: 20.80 g/t Au over 1.5 m core length
  • Hole SW-21-013: 29.40 g/t Au over 1.1 m core length

The true widths of the intersections of the Presqu’ìle zones are believed to be of 70% or higher of the intersected length.

Previous drilling at the Presqu’ile zones has defined a small near surface mineral resource (see press release dated December 15th, 2020). Eleven of the reported holes for this zone intersected gold mineralization and helped to define a steeply east-plunging trend. Future drilling will continue to test the extent of the mineralization which is near to an underground access at a vertical depth of 320 m below surface and approximately 450 m to the north.

The drilling in the Shawkey area was following up on gold anomalies in historical holes and exploring untested areas along strike. Eight holes intersected a new zone called Bourgo which is perpendicular to the general northwest-southeast trend. It consists of quartz veins with very low sulphide content hosted in a komatiitic basalt unit. The northern orientation is similar to the orientation of the nearby Kiena Deep A Zones. Drilling is planned to improve the understanding of this area.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with the recent underground exploration drilling that continues to define the high grade Footwall Zone, which already extends over 300 metres down plunge. This new discovery could have major positive impacts on the project as the underground infrastructure utilized to access the A Zones would only incrementally be added to for the potential mining of the Footwall Zones. It is our goal to include this zone in the updated mineral resource estimate at year end.

We are also pleased with initial surface exploration results which could potentially increase our resource base in areas proximal to the mine. These results also illustrate the excellent potential to find new discoveries on our large, and hugely underexplored property. The fact we have mineralization in a similar orientation as the A Zones in the Bourgo Zone is notable. Any near mine resource has the potential to add additional mill feed and place less strain with increased flexibility on mine production.

Drilling has been impacted by a very competitive market, and we are working with our drilling contractors to mitigate the shortage of drillers in the area and hope to increase drilling rates going forward.

We are also pleased with the progress being made ramping up production at Kiena. The first stope from the Kiena Deep A Zone is now in production as per plan and will be processed soon at the Kiena mill, which has been processing ore from the S-50 zone since mid-July. We are satisfied with the advancement of the project so far and will provide updates accordingly.”

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE
The underground technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Chief Geologist – Underground Exploration of the Company. The surface technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Yan Ducharme, P.Geo., (OGQ #690) Exploration Manager of the Company. Both are a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

COVID-19
The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate offices. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts. Future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome Gold Mines is a 100% Canadian focused Company that has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada.  The Company’s strategy is to build an intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently increasing gold production from the high-grade Eagle River Underground Mine.  Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec.  The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill.  The Company is currently completing a PFS in support of a production restart decision. The Company is in the process of divesting of its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres (“kms”) west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 140.8 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO.”

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss
President and CEO
416-360-3743 ext. 2029
duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com		orLindsay Carpenter Dunlop
VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2025
lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com 
   

220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow

 

Table 1: Kiena Complex Underground Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No.From
(m)		To
(m)		Core
Length
(m)		Estimated
True width
(m)		Grade
(g/t Au)		Cut Grade
(90 g/t
Au)		Name
Zone
675970.074.34.34.37.457.45A Zone
6762444.6452.07.43.9132.0927.64A Zone
676771.075.54.54.419.5519.55A Zone
6785W1186.2193.77.53.26.006.00A Zone
6742W11358.0362.24.23.45.865.86A1 Zone
6752762.2769.97.66.717.8515.69A1 Zone
6752W4239.0243.54.53.010.3510.35A1 Zone
6755W1231.0235.94.94.18.458.45A1 Zone
6762458.0466.08.03.7141.9715.47A1 Zone
6762W1214.2225.211.04.14.144.14A1 Zone
6762W3222.4242.820.44.28.108.10A1 Zone
6785372.3377.35.03.55.115.11A1 Zone
6752W1300.4310.510.13.714.1014.10A2 Zone
6752W2158.5164.25.74.412.8512.85A2 Zone
6752W3212.5220.07.54.513.8713.87A2 Zone
6752W4265.7272.97.23.534.3132.32A2 Zone
6762W1249.4259.610.23.99.109.10A2 Zone
6752W2172.5176.03.5-14.2014.20Footwall
6752W2188.0192.54.5-34.0934.09Footwall
6752W4283.4287.23.8-4.414.41Footwall
6762W1271.5280.08.5-3.193.19Footwall
6762W1294.4303.59.1-20.1118.54Footwall
6762W2325.5341.516.0-13.3712.98Footwall
6762W3306.1316.310.2-8.788.78Footwall
6762W3327.1331.64.5-7.307.30Footwall
* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending   

Assays

Hole No.From
(m)		To
(m)		Core
Length (m)		Grade
(g/t Au)		Cut Grade
(90 g/t Au)		Name
Zone
6742W11358.0359.51.50.120.12A1 Zone
6742W11359.5360.71.21515A1 Zone
6742W11360.7362.21.50.540.54A1 Zone
       
6752762.2763.00.89.439.43A1 Zone
6752763.0763.80.87.147.14A1 Zone
6752763.8764.60.87.977.97A1 Zone
6752764.6765.61.0106.5090.00A1 Zone
6752765.6766.61.00.380.38A1 Zone
6752766.6767.61.00.390.39A1 Zone
6752767.6768.61.00.430.43A1 Zone
6752768.6769.91.37.367.36A1 Zone
       
6752W1300.4301.41.02.712.71A1 Zone
6752W1301.4302.41.01.141.14A1 Zone
6752W1302.4303.41.020.620.6A1 Zone
6752W1303.4304.41.03.733.73A1 Zone
6752W1304.4305.41.047.847.8A1 Zone
6752W1305.4306.41.00.490.49A1 Zone
6752W1306.4307.41.00.260.26A1 Zone
6752W1307.4308.71.30.750.75A1 Zone
6752W1308.7309.71.159.259.2A1 Zone
6752W1309.7310.50.86.736.73A1 Zone
       
6752W2158.5159.00.54.914.91A2 Zone
6752W2159.0160.01.04.524.52A2 Zone
6752W2160.0161.01.012.4012.40A2 Zone
6752W2161.0162.01.050.1050.10A2 Zone
6752W2162.0162.50.52.382.38A2 Zone
6752W2162.5164.21.71.521.52A2 Zone
       
6752W2172.5173.51.047.9047.90Footwall
6752W2173.5174.51.01.661.66Footwall
6752W2174.5176.01.50.100.10Footwall
       
6752W2188.0189.51.551.9051.90Footwall
6752W2189.5191.01.549.3049.30Footwall
6752W2191.0192.51.51.061.06Footwall
       
6752W3212.5213.51.06.706.70A1 Zone
6752W3213.5214.51.013.1013.10A1 Zone
6752W3214.5215.61.161.5061.50A1 Zone
6752W3215.6217.01.49.259.25A1 Zone
6752W3217.0218.01.00.570.57A1 Zone
6752W3218.0219.01.00.380.38A1 Zone
6752W3219.0220.01.02.652.65A1 Zone
       
6752W4239.0240.51.52.232.23A1 Zone
6752W4240.5242.01.528.8028.80A1 Zone
6752W4242.0243.51.50.030.03A1 Zone
       
6752W4265.7266.30.62.852.85A2 Zone
6752W4266.3266.90.612.7512.75A2 Zone
6752W4266.9267.91.0100.5090.00A2 Zone
6752W4267.9268.91.028.4028.40A2 Zone
6752W4268.9269.91.01.421.42A2 Zone
6752W4269.9270.91.076.2076.20A2 Zone
6752W4270.9271.91.06.506.50A2 Zone
6752W4271.9272.91.02.712.71A2 Zone
       
6752W4283.4284.41.01.111.11Footwall
6752W4284.4285.41.07.537.53Footwall
6752W4285.4286.41.06.626.62Footwall
6752W4286.4287.20.81.871.87Footwall
       
6755W1231.0232.51.516.7016.70A Zone
6755W1232.5234.01.50.200.20A Zone
6755W1234.0235.01.00.020.02A Zone
6755W1235.0235.90.90.750.75A Zone
       
675970.071.01.01.481.48A Zone
675971.072.01.017.5517.55A Zone
675972.073.31.38.588.58A Zone
675973.374.31.01.861.86A Zone
       
6762444.6445.61.0863.0090.00A Zone
6762445.6446.50.989.4089.40A Zone
6762446.5447.51.02.452.45A Zone
6762447.5448.51.02.622.62A Zone
6762448.5449.51.01.121.12A Zone
6762449.5450.51.02.942.94A Zone
6762450.5451.30.81.301.30A Zone
6762451.3452.00.734.1034.10A Zone
       
6762458.0459.01.04.524.52A1 Zone
6762459.0460.01.00.010.01A1 Zone
6762460.0461.01.00.030.03A1 Zone
6762461.0462.01.00.160.16A1 Zone
6762462.0463.01.00.020.02A1 Zone
6762463.0464.01.016.6016.60A1 Zone
6762464.0465.11.11010.0090.00A1 Zone
6762465.1466.00.93.843.84A1 Zone
       
6762W1214.2215.41.224.2024.20A1 Zone
6762W1215.4216.30.90.050.05A1 Zone
6762W1216.3217.20.90.230.23A1 Zone
6762W1217.2218.10.90.060.06A1 Zone
6762W1218.1219.21.10.270.27A1 Zone
6762W1219.2220.41.20.870.87A1 Zone
6762W1220.4221.61.21.581.58A1 Zone
6762W1221.6222.81.21.471.47A1 Zone
6762W1222.8224.01.22.892.89A1 Zone
6762W1224.0225.21.26.446.44A1 Zone
       
6762W1249.4250.41.070.6070.60A2 Zone
6762W1250.4251.41.06.486.48A2 Zone
6762W1251.4252.41.03.063.06A2 Zone
6762W1252.4253.61.22.042.04A2 Zone
6762W1253.6254.81.21.061.06A2 Zone
6762W1254.8256.01.20.820.82A2 Zone
6762W1256.0257.21.20.220.22A2 Zone
6762W1257.2258.41.20.090.09A2 Zone
6762W1258.4259.61.26.306.30A2 Zone
       
6762W1271.6272.61.07.327.32Footwall
6762W1272.6273.81.24.544.54Footwall
6762W1273.8275.01.21.781.78Footwall
6762W1275.0276.41.40.590.59Footwall
6762W1276.4277.61.21.431.43Footwall
6762W1277.6278.81.24.134.13Footwall
6762W1278.8280.01.23.913.91Footwall
       
6762W1294.4295.61.25.825.82Footwall
6762W1295.6296.50.95.055.05Footwall
6762W1296.5297.40.94.164.16Footwall
6762W1297.4298.61.21.101.10Footwall
6762W1298.6299.71.12.892.89Footwall
6762W1299.7300.81.14.624.62Footwall
6762W1300.8302.21.419.2019.20Footwall
6762W1302.2303.51.3101.0090.00Footwall
       
6762W2325.5326.51.019.7519.75A2 Zone
6762W2326.5327.51.01.651.65A2 Zone
6762W2327.5328.51.00.490.49A2 Zone
6762W2328.5329.51.09.079.07A2 Zone
6762W2329.5330.51.011.3011.30A2 Zone
6762W2330.5331.51.00.640.64A2 Zone
6762W2331.5332.51.00.270.27A2 Zone
6762W2332.5333.51.00.010.01A2 Zone
6762W2333.5334.51.00.030.03A2 Zone
6762W2334.5335.51.00.060.06A2 Zone
6762W2335.5336.51.00.180.18A2 Zone
6762W2336.5337.51.066.8066.80A2 Zone
6762W2337.5338.51.096.2090.00A2 Zone
6762W2338.5339.51.00.860.86A2 Zone
6762W2339.5340.51.00.040.04A2 Zone
6762W2340.5341.51.06.496.49A2 Zone
       
6762W3222.4223.61.26.556.55A1 Zone
6762W3223.6224.81.20.570.57A1 Zone
6762W3224.8226.01.21.841.84A1 Zone
6762W3226.0227.21.213.8513.85A1 Zone
6762W3227.2228.41.24.474.47A1 Zone
6762W3228.4229.61.212.8012.80A1 Zone
6762W3229.6230.81.213.0513.05A1 Zone
6762W3230.8232.01.245.6045.60A1 Zone
6762W3232.0233.21.27.287.28A1 Zone
6762W3233.2234.41.22.302.30A1 Zone
6762W3234.4235.61.25.895.89A1 Zone
6762W3235.6236.81.20.730.73A1 Zone
6762W3236.8238.01.20.870.87A1 Zone
6762W3238.0239.21.21.701.70A1 Zone
6762W3239.2240.41.20.740.74A1 Zone
6762W3240.4241.61.214.6514.65A1 Zone
6762W3241.6242.81.24.894.89A1 Zone
       
6762W3306.1307.61.518.5018.50Footwall
6762W3307.6308.30.72.302.30Footwall
6762W3308.3310.11.80.160.16Footwall
6762W3310.1310.90.80.260.26Footwall
6762W3310.9311.80.90.050.05Footwall
6762W3311.8313.11.310.5010.50Footwall
6762W3313.1314.51.424.5024.50Footwall
6762W3314.5315.51.00.490.49Footwall
6762W3315.5316.30.813.0013.00Footwall
       
6762W3327.1328.61.520.2020.20Footwall
6762W3328.6330.11.50.850.85Footwall
6762W3330.1331.61.50.850.85Footwall
       
676771.072.51.52.512.51A Zone
676772.574.01.555.1055.10A Zone
676774.075.51.51.031.03A Zone
       
675970.071.01.01.481.48A Zone
675971.072.01.017.5517.55A Zone
675972.073.31.38.588.58A Zone
675973.374.31.01.861.86A Zone
       
6785372.3373.31.023.4023.40A1 Zone
6785373.3374.31.00.040.04A1 Zone
6785374.3375.31.00.110.11A1 Zone
6785375.3376.31.00.300.30A1 Zone
6785376.3377.31.01.721.72A1 Zone
       
6785W1186.2187.71.528.1028.10A Zone
6785W1187.7189.21.50.100.10A Zone
6785W1189.2190.71.50.720.72A Zone
6785W1190.7192.21.51.801.80A Zone
6785W1192.2193.71.51.381.38A Zone
* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending  

 

Table 2: Kiena Complex Surface Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Assays

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Length
(m)		Grade
(g/t Au)		Capped Grade
(90 g/t Au)		Zone
Presqu'ile
PR-20-001193.80194.300.501515.0090.00 
237.85240.002.1523.1023.10Zone 2A
388.50389.000.5061.2061.20 
PR-20-002257.00258.001.000.840.84Zone 1
300.30300.800.509.649.64 
PR-20-003281.40281.900.5035.1035.10Zone 1
299.20302.303.102.322.32Zone 2
PR-20-004323.75324.500.753.293.29Zone 2
PR-20-005346.80349.002.201.131.13Zone 2
PR-21-006370.70374.203.500.380.38Zone 2
PR-21-007399.00402.903.900.240.24Zone 2
PR-21-008286.00287.201.206.136.13Zone 2A
311.50312.400.9063.9063.90Zone 2
PR-21-009334.00336.002.0020.9020.90Zone 2
PR-21-010195.80198.002.2015.2615.26Zone 2A
PR-21-011No significant results
PR-21-01246.5052.506.001.291.29 
PR-21-013No significant results
Shawkey area
SW-20-001226.70227.701.003.853.85Bourgo
SW-20-002220.00227.007.002.192.19Bourgo
SW-20-003189.00190.301.305.725.72 
217.80221.103.301.431.43Bourgo
SW-20-004224.00226.002.002.802.80Bourgo
SW-20-005171.55177.005.454.824.82New area
332.50333.000.5018.3518.35New area
SW-20-006784.50785.000.508.678.67New area
799.60804.805.201.331.33New area
SW-20-007226.70231.504.802.052.05 
251.70252.200.5027.1027.10Bourgo
SW-21-008159.00160.501.5020.6020.60 
SW-21-009272.70273.500.809.219.21 
282.80283.500.7018.6018.60Bourgo
502.50504.001.5017.4517.45 
513.00514.501.5020.8020.80 
562.80563.300.5056.8056.80 
SW-21-010408.00409.501.5011.4511.45New area
SW-21-011429.50431.001.505.175.17 
SW-21-01219.5021.001.507.917.91 
308.00312.004.005.035.03New area
SW-21-013109.20110.301.1029.4029.40Bourgo
191.30191.800.505.275.27 
227.30228.801.505.165.16 
SW-21-014194.00195.901.904.494.49Bourgo

 

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/736587a2-bdac-4c0f-8777-79461bbb780c 


Sept292021Figure 1 - Footwall Zone 3D image sept29newFigure NR

Attachments

09-29-2021Kiena Drilling Press Release -Sept 2021_Final.pdf