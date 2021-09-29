Purpose Announces Launch of ETF Series for Multiple Award-Winning Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investment Partners Inc. (a subsidiary of Purpose Investments Inc.), referred to herein as “Purpose,” today announced the launch of a new ETF series for its award-winning credit fund, Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), which will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker: CROP.



The Fund seeks to maximize total returns for unitholders, consisting of both distributions and capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests, directly and indirectly, primarily in debt and equity securities of non-investment-grade-rated, publicly traded issuers.

The Fund is a three-time Canadian Hedge Fund Awards first-place winner (2020, 2019 and 2018) in the Credit Focused Return category for various measurement periods. The Fund is actively managed by Morningstar 5-star fund manager Sandy Liang, CFA, who leads credit strategies and fixed income for Purpose, and the Purpose credit research team.

Built on the success of its Series A and Series F offerings, Purpose is excited to offer investors a new way to invest in the Fund.

“One of our mantras when investing in credit is to think like a lender, and the team’s extensive research in the credit space allows us to effectively apply that mantra to our portfolio,” said Sandy Liang. “We are excited to offer an ETF series to provide investors the ability to generate equity-like absolute returns with less risk.”

The Fund combines active, bottom-up credit research with risk management through the use of various hedging tools to generate income while reducing volatility without the use of leverage. For more information on the Fund, please visit: https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-credit-opportunities-fund.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investment Partners Inc. is a subsidiary of Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”), an asset management company with more than $12 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.