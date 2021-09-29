Meet Zinvest, A Stock Trading App For Millenials And Gen-Z In Asia

ANAHEIM, CA, United States, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zinvest Global Limited ("Zinvest Global" or the “Company”), one of China’s leading and fast-growing digital brokerage firms, today has launched a new design of their stock trading app Zinvest in Singapore and India for Apple iOS.

In tandem with their app design launch, Zinvest Global also unveiled the opening of their new service team in the United States to better serve the Southeast Asia region.

Zinvest launches a new app design, with a cleaner, intuitive, and immersive, one-stop investment platform in Singapore

After improving platform efficiency and trading execution for users in China and Hong Kong, Zinvest Global aims to expand outside of their headquartered territory, supporting customers in markets such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore who represent the Company's ambitious vision of democratizing access to financial markets and investment education for a younger population.

Zinvest, a commission-free stock trading app backed by Zunjia Securities, aims to be among the top three online trading firms for Asia in 3 years, focusing on allowing the younger generation of investors to pursue their financial goals through enhanced market accessibility, fueled by popular interest towards equities such as GameStop, Tesla, and AMC. By providing access to the US and Chinese markets, young investors have greater capabilities for investing opportunities while tapping into varied service offerings such as data options, thereby reducing friction to global investable products.

“Considering the limitations of today’s current environment, we’ve decided to expand into Southeast Asia not for the direct pursuit of business growth, but to further our progress in allowing people improved access to online services and modern financial technologies without borders,” explains Bingshan Song, Founder & CEO of Zinvest Global. “The potential effect of digital platforms, such as Zinvest, empowers investors to adopt financial technology as an extension of themselves and maintain greater ownership of their financial future.”

“With the vast acceptance of a more digital-friendly environment in countries like Indonesia and Vietnam, we’ve expedited our pursuit into international markets,” he added. “Financial infrastructure is due for a renovation, and we feel that Zinvest serves as a signal for other industry players to collaborate.”

“Investors are starving for a better solution,” says Brian Cedeno, Head of Product Management (US) at Zinvest. “We interviewed multiple target users from different backgrounds. No matter where they were, from India or Pakistan to Singapore and Vietnam, their goal was the same: to discover an easier, faster way to invest while enjoying the experience of investing. With our ongoing research, we trust that we’ve met this ability of delivering an optimized solution to an industry apathetic towards innovation.”

Zinvest, originally developed in 2019 and catering to residents in Mainland China & Hong Kong, offers commission-free stock trading for users in Greater China and Southeast Asia. Users can invest in stocks, IPOs, bonds, ETFs, options, and other assets through US, HK, and Chinese markets. Zinvest Global is regulated by the US SEC and Hong Kong SFC, insured by SIPC and ICC, and is a member of FINRA.

With the new design of the Zinvest app, users can access powerful tools, such as in-depth trade analytics, advanced market data, after-market hours trading, real-time bids and stock quotes, and 24/7 news updates, combined with the convenience of trading across multiple markets with its own multi-currency exchange system.

Interested users may now sign up HERE

The Zinvest mobile application is also available for download on Apple App and Google Play stores:

App Store: https://apple.co/3l8pdYC

Google Play: https://bit.ly/3jPPzzb

About Zinvest Global Limited

Zinvest Global Limited ("Zinvest Global'') is a digital brokerage firm transforming the online investing experience in Asia. Zinvest Global and its subsidiaries provides investing services, including stock trading and clearing, margin financing, and advanced market data for Hong Kong, US, and China stocks markets, to individual investors through its proprietary one-stop digital platform.

About Zinvest

Zinvest is a trading platform offered by Zinvest Global Limited, and delivers a powerful investment experience for the next-generation of investors by allowing users to invest in stocks, ETFs, and ADRs – all commission-free. Zinvest enhances the trading process with transaction documentation, up-to-date news, real-time market data, and real-time stock quotes.

Website: https://zvstus.com/