Anti-Static Films Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The global anti-static films market is expected to grow from $480.04 million in 2020 to $509.35 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $643.58 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The anti-static films market consists of sales of anti-static films by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture anti-static films that protect package components from internal static electricity generation.A single layer of non-amide polyethylene is used to create the anti-static film.



These are non-corrosive films that are used to preserve static-sensitive items, such as electronic components and commodities. The film has good mechanical qualities and helps to minimize static charge in electronic components and sensitive electronic equipment.



The main types of materials included in anti-static films are polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), others.The polyethylene (PE) antistatic film has excellent tape adherence quality while also being lightweight and durable.



A three-layer co-extrusion blow molding machine is used to create the clear antistatic polyethylene film, which is made up of 65 to 85% polyethylene, 31 to 14% metallocene polyethylene, and 1 to 4% antistatic agent.The smoothness and transparency of the transparent antistatic polyethylene film revealed by the innovation are unaffected after a specified amount of antistatic compound is introduced.



It is used in bags and pouches, liners, wraps, tapes, clamshells, others and is implemented in various verticals such as electronics, pharmaceutical and healthcare, automotive, others.



North America was the largest region in the anti-static films market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing technological advancement is an emerging trend in the anti-static films market.Major players in the anti-static films sector are focusing on developing technological advancements for anti-static films to provide high-performance anti-static and corrosion inhibiting films intended for disposal in a commercial composting environment.



For instance, in December 2020, EcoCortec, a Europe-based company that produces bioplastics and anti-corrosion foils launched compostable electrostatic dissipating anti-corrosion film based on Nano Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors (VpCI) technology.They are designed for use in the shielding of multi-metal products that are static sensitive, such as electronics.



The film includes permanent anti-static properties that minimize or remove static buildup as long as the films or bags are in use, regardless of humidity levels.



In March 2019, Transcendia, a US-based manufacturer of plastic products acquired Purestat Engineered Technologies for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Transcendia has added anti-static electrostatic dissipative (ESD) formulations and multi-layer extrusion and lamination capabilities to its portfolio, strengthening its active packaging and barrier film platforms.



Purestat Engineered Technologies is a US-based full-service manufacturer of electrostatic dissipative (ESD) active packaging including anti-static films and bags.



The increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the anti-static films market in the forecast period.E-commerce refers to the purchase and sale of goods and services over an electronic network.



Anti-static plastic films are available in a range of shapes and sizes, including bubble covers, films, and foams, and these films are commonly used by retailers to package electronics and non-electrical products. According to Finaria, a finance and investment company, the COVID-19 outbreak contributed to an increase in the number of global e-commerce users and resulted in 3.4 billion users in 2020, recording a growth of 9.5% compared to 2019. The total number of e-commerce users worldwide is predicted to reach 3.8 billion in 2021 and 4.9 billion in 2025. Moreover, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the e-commerce industry in India is anticipated to reach $200 billion by the end of 2020. Therefore, the increasing penetration of e-commerce drives the growth of the anti-static films market.



The countries covered in the anti-static films market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

