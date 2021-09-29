Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterjet Cutting Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global waterjet cutting machine market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A waterjet cutting machine (WCM) refers to an industrial tool that uses high-pressure water jet streams to cut and shape different materials. The stream consists of water or abrasive liquids that can cut through metals, glasses, foams and reflective materials without melting, warping or distorting their original structure. The machines do not require heat for cutting and can maintain the quality of the materials that are sensitive to high temperatures. They also offer various other benefits, such as high precision cutting, ability to cut heterogeneous materials and minimal water consumption. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across multiple industries, including automotive, electronics, aerospace & defense, food and beverage, mining, metal fabrication, paper processing, textile, etc.



Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the automobile industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. WCMs are used for manufacturing metal gaskets, automotive brake disks, clutches and intricate decorative fittings and brackets. Apart from this, they are also extensively used for manufacturing components made by using composite materials for aircraft turbines and jet engines. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of micro, 3D and robotic WCMs, which offer cutting outputs with enhanced precision, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, WCMs find applications in the military and defense sector as they are used to develop guided missiles, fuselages, and space vehicles. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and significant growth in the industrial manufacturing and metal fabrication industries, are also expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global waterjet cutting machine market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on type, product type, horsepower, machine size and application.



Breakup by Type

Pure

Abrasive

Breakup by Product Type

3D Waterjet Cutting

Micro Waterjet Cutting

Robotic Waterjet Cutting

Breakup by Horsepower

0 to 50 HP

51 to 100 HP

Others

Breakup by Machine Size

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Application

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Mining

Metal Fabrication

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being A. Innovative International Limited, Colfax Corporation, Dardi International Corporation, Flow International Corporation (Shape Technologies Group), Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., Jekran Ltd., Jet Edge Inc., KMT GmbH, Koike Aronson Inc., Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Semyx LLC, Wardjet LLC (AXYZ International Inc.), etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global waterjet cutting machine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global waterjet cutting machine market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the horsepower?

What is the breakup of the market based on the machine size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global waterjet cutting machine market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Pure

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Abrasive

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 3D Waterjet Cutting

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Micro Waterjet Cutting

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Robotic Waterjet Cutting

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Horsepower

8.1 0 to 50 HP

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 51 to 100 HP

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Machine Size

9.1 Small

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Medium

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Large

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Automotive

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Electronics

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Aerospace and Defense

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Mining

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Metal Fabrication

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 A. Innovative International Limited

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Colfax Corporation

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Dardi International Corporation

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Flow International Corporation (Shape Technologies Group)

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 Hornet Cutting Systems

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Hypertherm Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 Jekran Ltd.

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Jet Edge Inc.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 KMT GmbH

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.10 Koike Aronson Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 Semyx LLC

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13 Wardjet LLC (AXYZ International Inc.)

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jsl928