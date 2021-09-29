Global Natural Language Processing Market Research Report (2021 to 2025) - by Industry, Type, Technology, Application and Region

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Language Processing Market Research Report by Industry, by Type, by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Natural Language Processing Market size was estimated at USD 11,898.35 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 13,823.51 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 16.52% to reach USD 29,787.47 Million by 2025.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2017 and 2018 are considered historical years, 2019 as the base year, 2020 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2025 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Natural Language Processing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Industry, the Natural Language Processing Market was studied across Automotive, BFSI, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, High-Tech & Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Research & Education, and Retail & Consumer Goods.
- Based on Deployment, the Natural Language Processing Market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.
- Based on Type, the Natural Language Processing Market was studied across Hybrid, Rule-Based, and Statistical.
- Based on Technology, the Natural Language Processing Market was studied across Autocoding, Classification & Categorization, Interactive Voice Response, Optical Character Recognition, Pattern & Image Recognition, Speech Analytics, and Text Analytics.
- Based on Application, the Natural Language Processing Market was studied across Information Extraction, Machine Translation, Question Answering, Report Generation, and Text Processing.
- Based on Region, the Natural Language Processing Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Natural Language Processing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Natural Language Processing Market, including 3M Company, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Automated Insights, Inc., Bitext Innovations, S.L, Conversica, Inc., Dolbey Systems, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Google LLC by Alphabet Inc., Health Fidelity, Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Linguamatics Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NetBase Quid, Rosoka Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SparkCognition, Verint Systems Inc., and Veritone, Inc..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Natural Language Processing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Natural Language Processing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Natural Language Processing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Natural Language Processing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Natural Language Processing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Natural Language Processing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Natural Language Processing Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increase use of smart devices and generated massive digital data
5.1.1.2. Adoption of cloud-based solutions and supportive regulations
5.1.1.3. Demand from financial institutions text mining, cross-border payments, and foreign exchange
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Unreliability of NLP algorithms and increased complications due to use of code-mixed language
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing investment in healthcare industry to implement NLP
5.1.3.2. Adoption of NLP-based applications to improve customer service
5.1.3.3. Potential application in IT & telecom, automotive, and defense & aerospace
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Concerns related to data privacy
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Natural Language Processing Market, by Industry
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Automotive
6.3. BFSI
6.4. Government
6.5. Healthcare & Life Sciences
6.6. High-Tech & Electronics
6.7. Media & Entertainment
6.8. Research & Education
6.9. Retail & Consumer Goods
7. Natural Language Processing Market, by Deployment
7.1. Introduction
7.2. On-Cloud
7.3. On-Premise
8. Natural Language Processing Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hybrid
8.3. Rule-Based
8.4. Statistical
9. Natural Language Processing Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Autocoding
9.3. Classification & Categorization
9.4. Interactive Voice Response
9.5. Optical Character Recognition
9.6. Pattern & Image Recognition
9.7. Speech Analytics
9.8. Text Analytics
10. Natural Language Processing Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Information Extraction
10.3. Machine Translation
10.4. Question Answering
10.5. Report Generation
10.6. Text Processing
11. Americas Natural Language Processing Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Natural Language Processing Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. South Korea
12.10. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Natural Language Processing Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. 3M Company
15.2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
15.3. Apple Inc.
15.4. Automated Insights, Inc.
15.5. Bitext Innovations, S.L
15.6. Conversica, Inc.
15.7. Dolbey Systems, Inc.
15.8. Facebook, Inc.
15.9. Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.
15.10. Health Fidelity, Inc.
15.11. Inbenta Technologies Inc.
15.12. Intel Corporation
15.13. International Business Machines Corporation
15.14. Linguamatics Ltd.
15.15. Microsoft Corporation
15.16. NetBase Quid
15.17. Rosoka Software, Inc.
15.18. SAS Institute Inc.
15.19. SparkCognition
15.20. Verint Systems Inc.
15.21. Veritone, Inc.
16. Appendix
