Suominen’s new product, HYDRASPUN® Aquaflo, sets a new standard for moist toilet tissue

Suominen Corporation's press release September 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (EET)

Suominen has successfully developed HYDRASPUN® Aquaflo, a moist toilet tissue with even better dispersibility. HYDRASPUN® Aquaflo offers near parity dispersion with dry toilet tissue but with premium thickness for a better consumer experience in use. With HYDRASPUN® Aquaflo, Suominen sets a new standard for dispersible nonwovens.

Suominen’s new flushable nonwovens substrate, HYDRASPUN® Aquaflo passed the stringent standards for dispersibility set by both the International Water Services Flushability Group (IWSFG) and INDA/EDANA (GD4) in independent testing.

“We are extremely proud to launch HYDRASPUN® Aquaflo. Its 100% cellulosic fiber composition is evidence of sustainable origins and its capability to fully and rapidly break down in wastewater provides biodegradability in disposal, giving consumers an end-to-end eco-friendly solution for personal care. Dry toilet tissue is recognized as the material most capable of breaking down in sewer systems and HYDRASPUN® Aquaflo was developed with this result in mind, “says Andrew Charleston, Manager, Category Management, Americas.

HYDRASPUN® Aquaflo is proof of Suominen’s emphasis on delivering industry leading innovations and its position as a clear frontrunner in innovative and sustainable nonwovens.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Charleston, Manager, Category Management, Americas, tel. +1 (860) 373 2619

andrew.charleston@suominencorp.com



Investor and media contact:

Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 50540 9747

emilia.peltola@suominencorp.com



