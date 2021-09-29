Beacon Oral Specialists Announces Strategic Partnership With Maryland Oral Surgery Associates

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Oral Specialists, a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (MOSA).

This new partnership immediately expands Beacon's presence in the mid-Atlantic with eight new locations in the state of Maryland. Beacon most recently entered a relationship with Fairfax Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, serving Northern Virginia with six practice locations in June of this year. Combined, the two practices represent 14 locations providing decades of exceptional care to generations of patients in the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan region. With the announcement of the MOSA partnership, Beacon is partnered with 73 oral surgeons, practicing in 57 locations across Northern and Southern California, Georgia, Virginia, and Maryland.

MOSA is a highly respected and nationally recognized oral surgery group practice, having grown from its first office location in Rockville to one of the largest practices in the United States. "The entire Maryland Oral Surgery Associates team of surgeons and staff are excited to be partnering with the Beacon team. MOSA has provided the highest quality of oral and maxillofacial surgery to our patients throughout Maryland/D.C and Northern Virginia over the last 52 years. We look forward to maintaining that high quality of care while continuously improving in all areas of our operation and patient experience through our partnership with Beacon and benefiting from all they have to offer," said MOSA's founder and CEO Glenn Nathan, DDS.

The 15 board-certified surgeons of MOSA provide services throughout greater suburban Maryland, from Silver Spring northwest to Frederick, and areas northeast to Crofton and Annapolis. The surgeons are an expert and dedicated group, with vast and varied training from the top OMFS residency programs in the country.

"We are thrilled to enter this partnership with these outstanding surgeons," said Beacon CEO Mike Friguletto. "They have developed successful practices throughout the state of Maryland by maintaining impactful connections in their local communities, providing the highest quality of care leveraging the most up-to-date clinical protocols and technologies, and an unwavering focus on an exceptional patient experience."

About Beacon Oral Specialists Beacon Oral Specialists (www.beaconoralspecialists.com) is a leading management services organization serving the oral surgery sector. Beacon Oral Specialists delivers world-class practice management solutions to a network of nationally renowned oral surgeons across the United States. Beacon Oral Specialists provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, marketing, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management, information technology, data analytics, vendor management and legal.

About Maryland Oral Surgery Associates With more than 52 years of experience, Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (www.mosa4os.com) is the largest oral surgery practice in Maryland and one of the largest nationally. MOSA is comprised of 15 highly skilled oral surgeons providing comprehensive oral and maxillofacial services.

About Blue Sea Capital Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $200 million. The firm has more than $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

For More Information:

Cindy Chapman / Marketing Director

Beacon Oral Specialists

cchapman@beaconoralspecialist.com

678-858-1325

