North Arrow Reports Naujaat Project Bulk Sample Has Been Shipped

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (“North Arrow”) reports that a 2,000-tonne bulk sample collected from its Naujaat Diamond Project, NU has been loaded onto a sealift and is now making its way to the processing laboratory in Saskatoon, SK. The sample consists of 2,500 bulk sample bags collected from the Q1-4 kimberlite in July and August, and delivered to North Arrow’s laydown near the community of Naujaat (Please see North Arrow news release dated August 19, 2021 for details).



Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of North Arrow commented, “Over the last couple of weeks, North Arrow crews have worked with our transportation contractors to move 2,500 bulk sample bags of kimberlite from our project laydown to the beach loading zone in the community of Naujaat, and from there onto the annual sealift. The sealift has left Naujaat and is scheduled to arrive in Montreal in early October. From Montreal, the sample bags will be shipped to the processing laboratory in Saskatchewan and the overall project remains on schedule for the start of sample processing in mid-October.”

A time lapse video of moving the sample bags from North Arrow’s laydown can be found here.

Mr. Armstrong continued, “The 2021 bulk sample is an important step in the evaluation of the Q1-4 diamond deposit. Diamonds recovered from the sample are intended to confirm the size distribution and character of an important population of potentially high-value, fancy yellow to orange yellow diamonds. We believe these fancy-coloured diamonds will be a key value driver for potential future development of the Q1-4 deposit.”

The $5.6M bulk sample program is funded by partner Burgundy Diamond Mines (ASX-BDM), as part of a June 1, 2020 option agreement under which Burgundy may earn a 40% interest in the Naujaat Project by funding the current bulk sample program.

About the Naujaat Project

The Naujaat Project is located near the community of Naujaat, Nunavut. A total of eight kimberlite pipes have been identified within the Project as well as several laterally extensive kimberlite dyke systems. The Q1-4 kimberlite, located just 7 km from the Company’s laydown near the community, is the largest and most diamondiferous of the kimberlites discovered to date and hosts an important, potentially high-value, population of Type IaA - Ib fancy coloured, yellow to orange yellow, diamonds. At 12.5 ha in surface area, Q1-4 hosts an estimated inferred mineral resource of 26.1 million carats total diamond content in 48.8 million tonnes of kimberlite with average +1 DTC total diamond content of 53.6 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) extending from surface to a depth of 205m. Delineation drilling of Q1-4 suggests significant potential to expand the resource at depth with the deepest drill hole terminating in kimberlite at a depth of 376m. The reader is cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Details on data verification and resource estimation procedures can be found in the May 2013 technical report filed on www.sedar.com as well as posted on North Arrow’s website along with details on subsequent exploration efforts on the Project [here].

The Naujaat Diamond Project exploration program is being conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (NWT/NU and ON), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Armstrong has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of diamond exploration opportunities in Canada. North Arrow’s management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global diamond industry. North Arrow’s most advanced diamond project is the Q1-4 diamond deposit at the Naujaat Project (NU), where a $5.6M 2,000 tonne bulk sample is underway. The Company has also discovered and is evaluating diamond bearing kimberlites at the Pikoo (SK), Mel (NU), Loki (NWT) and LDG JV Projects (NWT). The Company also maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project (NU), located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle’s Doris Gold Mine.

