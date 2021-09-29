(OMHI) - OM Holdings International Inc. Announces Filing of Patent Application for Generating an On-Demand Provider Risk/Performance Score Using AI and Blockchain Technology

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OM Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK: OMHI), an owner and operator of OneMart super merchandising stores and Builders Depot in the British Virgin Islands, and the parent of its technology subsidiary Rydeum, has filed a provisional patent application (63/243,632) for methods and systems to provide business-to-consumer (B2C) on-demand services utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and ERC223, also known as the Ethereum blockchain.
Recently, OMHI announced a 20 year exclusive agreement for Rydeum’s DoGetGo App in 28 Caribbean countries for the $4.6B food delivery and taxi market. OMHI plans to aggressively launch its DoGetGo app in up to 28 Caribbean countries over the next five years. This patent solves the problem of objectively managing end user experiences during this rapid expansion period.
OMHI’s goal for this patent is to utilize AI to learn from past performances of each on-demand service provider and then generate a risk/performance score that anticipates the future experience a consumer may have with that provider, like a credit score. Users will be able to see the score of providers prior to obtaining services and providers will be able to monitor changes to their score in real-time.
To ensure objectivity, transparency, and score standardization across the 28 countries of the Caribbean, scores will be stored on the Ethereum Blockchain to guard against the possibility of esoteric score manipulation.
OMHI believes that this type of accountability is essential to ensure a uniform level of service across the several different cultures, economies, and laws that span these Caribbean countries it plans to serve.
“The novel method covered by this patent application employs innovative technology that is crucial for OMHI to fulfil its vision of becoming the leading distributer of goods and services in the Caribbean,” said Mark Vanterpool, CEO of OM Holdings International, Inc.
“It is imperative that we not only use technology to deliver products and services, but we also use it to ensure that each customer has a predictable experience no matter where they are in the Caribbean. This is the goal of this patent application,” Mark Vanterpool added.
About OM Holdings International, Inc.
OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTC: OMHI), founded in 1986 in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) by Mark Vanterpool, operates delivery services and grocery stores in the Caribbean, with a mobile application delivery platform that provides an expedient, contactless option for the transportation of people and essential goods. The company's storefront, OneMart, is the second-largest grocery store in the BVI. OHMI's delivery subsidiary, Rydeum, founded by Mark Hannah in 2019, has partnered with Jamacia’s largest taxicab union, JUTA. The company also provides lumber and other construction supplies to contractors throughout the Caribbean. For more information please visit https://omholdingsinc.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the company, including, but not limited to, the company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.