Sono-Tek Corp. to Present at 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event





Presentation on Tuesday, October 12th at 9:30 AM ET

MILTON, NY, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the 14th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 12that 9:30 AM ET.

In its presentation, Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Chairman and CEO, and Steve Harshbarger, President and Chief Operating Officer, will discuss Sono-Tek’s operating trends, outlook for growth, and the recent uplisting to Nasdaq.

Event: Sono-Tek Presentation at the LD Micro Main Event

Date: Tuesday, October 12th

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Register to watch the presentation here .

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The Main Event will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th.



The festivities run from 6:00 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT / 9:00 AM ET - 8:30 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient, and highly reliable and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity, and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes.

For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information, go to: http://www.ldmicro.com

Contacts:

Stephen J. Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Sono-Tek Corporation

info@sono-tek.com

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com