Agricultural Adjuvants Market Worth $4.7 Billion by 2027 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

London, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new research report titled “ Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function (Activator, Utility), Application (Herbicide, Insecticide, Fungicide), Formulation (Suspension Concentrates, Emulsifiable Concentrates), Adoption Stage (Tank-Mix, In-Formulation), Crop Type – Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, in terms of value, the overall agricultural adjuvants market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Also, in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach 440.1 KT by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5112

Growing food demand and shrinking arable land, increasing demand for agrochemicals, increasing adoption of precision farming methods, and growing need to limit pesticide wastage are the key factors driving the growth of the overall agricultural adjuvants market. In addition, adjuvants for biological products, growing consumer preference for environment-friendly agricultural adjuvants, and the drift potential of UAVs with adjuvants in aerial applications provide significant opportunities for manufacturers in the agricultural adjuvants market.

The global agriculture industry is moving towards the latest trend of Agriculture 5.0 with the use of next-generation technologies. The Agriculture 5.0 or smart farming or e-agriculture includes yield mapping, GPS guidance systems, variable-rate application technologies, and number of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) agriculture software. The growing need for improved efficiency and productivity in agriculture is triggering the adoption of precision farming methods. Increasing the need for efficient pesticide spray mixtures and other pesticide products in farming activities is driving the demand for precision farming.

With the use of agricultural adjuvants, agricultural businesses are aiming to boost the effectiveness of pesticides and improve the accuracy of insecticide products. Furthermore, special purpose agriculture adjuvants are also gaining immense demand. Growing awareness about the usefulness of agricultural adjuvants in precision farming in developed countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Australia, is expected to contribute to the incremental growth of the global agricultural adjuvants market in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Agricultural Adjuvants Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely hit many economies around the world. The combat measures like complete lockdown and quarantine to fight COVID-19 have put a strong adverse impact on many industries across the globe, including a portion of the agriculture industry, such as crop protection chemicals and other additives.

This crisis has directly impacted the agricultural adjuvant's development rates as chemical manufacturing units in many countries have been disrupted. On a global level, as the governments shut down national and international borders and economies to control the coronavirus's spread, the businesses observed major impacts on their international trades. In the agriculture sector, the agricultural crop protection chemicals and adjuvants market registered a strong slowdown in sales in the first quarter of 2020 due to the disturbance in logistics and transportation.

Along with logistics and transportation, the agrochemicals and agricultural adjuvants market has registered interruptions in the entire sector's value chain from raw materials supply to manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. This is, however, causing an imbalance between the demand and supply quantities on a large scale. Some regions are completely dependent on imports and have faced tough situations.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5112

Adjuvants are majorly dependent on raw materials, such as vegetable oils and petroleum, for their production. In addition, the turbulences in the regular supply chain have caused the companies to create new supply chains that are more expensive and take a lot more time to satisfy the need for catalysts in different areas of the chemical industry, seeing an unprecedented degree of activity associated with biotechnology. All these factors hampered the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market in 2020-2021.

Key Findings in the Agricultural Adjuvants Market Study:

Based on function, the activator adjuvants segment commanded the largest share of the overall agricultural adjuvants market in 2020. The segment is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its high global demand because of its ability to reduce surface tension, increasing contact area and rain fastness, and increasing solubilization and spray retention.

Based on application, the herbicides segment commanded the largest share of the overall agricultural adjuvants market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the huge demand for herbicidal products to protect against crop failure due to weeds and increase agricultural production across the globe. Moreover, the factors such as decreasing availability of labor and consequent rise in the cost of the laborers as well as a shortage of arable lands are also enhancing the demand for herbicidal products, globally. Additionally, the global acceptance of better agricultural practices as well as integrated pest management technologies is further anticipated to increase the use of adjuvants in herbicidal crop protection products.

Based on formulation, the suspension concentrates segment commanded the dominant share of the overall agricultural adjuvants market in 2020, which is mainly attributed to its growing demand due to a wide range of benefits, such as the absence of dust and small particle size of the active ingredients that minimize the environmental risks; ease of use; and high effectiveness.

Quick Buy – Agricultural Adjuvants Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/90287122

Based on adoption stage, the in-formulation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing consumer preference for agrochemicals, which have direct application on the crops and do not require any separate addition of chemicals.

Based on crop type, the cereals and grains segment commanded the dominant share of the overall agricultural adjuvants market in 2020. The dominant position of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for cereals and grains with a rapidly growing population; huge area under cereals and grains cultivation worldwide; and increasing demand for crop protection chemicals to protect cereals and grains crops from insect pests and infectious diseases.

Geographically, the North American region commanded the largest share of the global agricultural adjuvants market in 2020, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The major share of this region is mainly attributed to the factors such as continuous reduction in the arable land, rapidly growing population, and increase in demand for standard quality food. Moreover, the factors such as changing agricultural practices, shortages of the agricultural labors, increasing intensification, including precision agriculture, high rate of adoption of advanced farming technologies, growing recognition of the environmental impact of agriculture, and growing interest in sustainable production systems are further expected to support the growth of this market in this region. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a significant pace in the next few years.

Some of the key players operating in the global agricultural adjuvants market are BASF SE (Germany), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Evonik Industries AG. (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC (U.S.), Nouryon (The Netherlands), Stepan Company (U.S.), Croda International Plc (U.K.), Brandt Consolidated, Inc. (U.S.), Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), INNVICTIS Crop Care, LLC (U.S.), Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC. (U.S.), KALO, Inc. (U.S.), Corteva Agriscience Inc. (U.S.), and Precision Laboratories Inc (U.S.), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/agricultural-adjuvants-market-5112

Scope of the report:

Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Function

Activator Adjuvants Surfactants Oil Adjuvants

Utility Adjuvants Compatibility Agents Buffers/Acidifiers Antifoam Agents Water Conditioning Agents Drift Control Agents Other



Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Application

Herbicides

insecticides

Fungicides

Other

Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Formulation

Suspension Concentrate

Emulsifiable Concentrate

Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Adoption Stage

Tank-Mix

In-Formulation

Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Crop Type

Cereals and Grains Maize Rice Wheat Other Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Oilseeds and Pulses

Other Crops

Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany Spain Italy Ukraine U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Japan Malaysia RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5112

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports-

Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market By Pheromone Type (Pheromone Traps, Lures), Product (Sex, Aggregation, Alarm), Pest Type (Moths, Beetles), Function (Mating Disruption, Mass Trapping), Application (Agriculture, Other) - Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/integrated-pest-management-pheromones-market-5211

Agricultural Fumigants Market by Type (Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Telone, Metam Sodium), Application (Warehouse, Soil), Form (Liquid, Solid), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin Fumigation, Structural Fumigation (Tent)), and Crop Type - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/agricultural-fumigants-market-4263

Biopesticides Market by Product Type (Bioinsecticides, Bioherbicides, Biofungicides), Origin (Microbial, Biochemical), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment), Crop Type, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biopesticides-market-5051

Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient (Acid Based, Extracts based), Application (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), and Crop Type (Row Crops, Fruits and Vegetables) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biostimulants-market-5057

BRICS Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size Type (Synthetic, Natural), Use (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, and Others), Crop Type (Cereal and Grains, Oilseed and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables), Application (Spraying, Dusting, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Volatilization, and Others), and Form (Solid and Liquid) - Forecast to 2022

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/brics-crop-protection-chemicals-market-3167

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.