Aspira Women’s Health Executes Four Aspira SynergyTM Technology Transfer Agreements

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, announced today that it has exceeded its anticipated commercial milestones for Aspira Synergy, the company’s technology transfer solution that launched in the second quarter of 2021.

Aspira Women’s Health has entered into four technology transfer agreements since the launch of Aspira Synergy. Two of the agreements are with two of the nation’s largest and leading independent women’s healthcare groups incorporating more than 750 providers and more than 950,000 patients annually. The other two agreements are with two independent laboratories providing services across five states.

Under the agreements, the two women’s health networks and the two independent laboratories will have the ability to conduct genetic testing (both hereditary cancer and carrier screening) or OVA1plus™ testing in-house, utilizing the proprietary Aspira Synergy platform. The Aspira Synergy platform allows point of care testing to expand access at the local level and provides the necessary platform to facilitate full adoption of our disruptive technology solutions. These solutions include Aspira Synergy Genetics which offers carrier screening and hereditary cancer testing and Aspira Synergy Liquid Biopsy which offers Aspira Women’s Health’s flagship product OVA1plus, a liquid biopsy test, each utilizing the proprietary Aspira Synergy platform. OVA1plus combines the FDA-cleared products OVA1® and OVERA® for assessing ovarian cancer risk in women with pelvic masses.

“We are very excited to offer our groundbreaking global technologies to two of the nation’s top women’s health networks and two expanding independent labs. These four agreements will help expand patient access to OVA1plus to women across the country by replacing CA125. Coupled with the Aspira Synergy Genetics solution, we are leveraging novel biochemistry with a clinical–grade artificial intelligence (AI)-based bioinformatics to provide genetic intelligence at the local level,” said Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. “Providing early diagnostic ovarian cancer risk assessment information will allow proactive personalized risk assessment at the point of care. The bottom line, it’s all about early detection of risk at the proteomic and genetic germline level!”

The Aspira Synergy platform is a decentralized platform that empowers physician groups, healthcare systems, academic institutions, and independent laboratories to offer specialized testing that may otherwise not be accessible. The Aspira Synergy platform meets rigorous privacy standards, utilizes AI technology, and is highly scalable to accommodate the growing demand for clinical genetic and genomic testing and ovarian cancer risk assessment.

“The science behind building the Aspira Synergy platform is to be agnostic to all of the Aspira Women’s Health assays, allowing our clients to offer the best clinical diagnostic testing services directly to their patients, and meeting the standards and quality found in a high-quality specialty laboratory,” said Lesley E. Northrop, Ph.D., FACMG, Chief Scientific Officer, Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is developing a robust suite of gynecologic test solutions including OVASight for ovarian cancer risk assessment and EndoCheck™ for endometriosis.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plus™ combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1®and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Aspira GenetiX™ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is working to deliver a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development include OVASight and EndoCheck™. To improve patient accessibility, Aspira Women’s Health has recently launched our Aspira Synergy technology transfer platform to empower health systems, academics, regional labs, and physician group labs to conduct genetic and specialty tests in-house. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected effects of the four technology transfer agreements, the effects of providing early diagnostic ovarian cancer risk assessment information. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Aspira Women’s Health’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The events and circumstances reflected in Aspira Women’s Health’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Aspira Women’s Health expressly disclaims any obligation to update, amend, or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect events, new information, or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel 617-430-7577

Arr@lifesciadvisors.com