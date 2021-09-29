Marble Licenses Its Proprietary Marble Connect API With Vinn Auto

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company"), an AI-driven financial technology company that educates and helps consumers better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit towards a better financial future, is pleased to announce further expansion of Marble Connect into the automotive industry by licensing its proprietary API with vehicle e-commerce marketplace VINN Auto to supply hundreds of automotive dealerships and thousands of customers nationwide, direct access through Marble Connect to Marble’s proprietary financial wellness platform, MyMarble.



Connect is Marble’s proprietary and innovative B2B white-label integration product that provides a customized, AI-driven personal finance solution that connects the MyMarble platform into the partner’s customer journey and product offering. It offers consumers their free credit score, financial health report, real-time plans, and recommendations to make a positive impact on their overall credit worthiness to gain access to their company's financial products and services. Utilizing a personalized AI-driven experience, VINN Auto connects thousands of Canadians to hundreds of automotive dealerships in a way that is more efficient without having to take on any inventory. During this process, customers can get advice from experts on their budget and then receive personalized quotes based on their unique needs and lifestyle preferences that are specific to them.

With a global semiconductor microchip shortage and the new car industry taking a significant hit due to pandemic-related factory closures, the demand and consumer competition for new and used vehicles has reached an all-time high1. However, more efficient solutions that supply live inventory such as VINN Auto have seen their customer base grow 1400% YoY. Finding the right vehicle is only one piece of the puzzle, with a growing need for complementary financial wellness solutions such as MyMarble to empower VINN Auto customers to know where they stand when it comes to approval. Marble Connect's lending platform will ensure customers not only find their perfect match but also get approved much faster.

Marble Connect will automatically enroll VINN Auto’s growing customer base into MyMarble to provide its shoppers, experts and automotive retailers with a comprehensive financial overview and likelihood of approval using its proprietary risk scoring and analysis. Marble Connect will also aid in proving long-term brand loyalty by empowering customers through MyMarble’s programs, guidance, and tools to achieve the credit score, debt, and budget targets needed for approval or improved interest rates in the future.

“Partnering with a rapidly growing and service-driven marketplace like VINN Auto is very exciting for Marble,” says Doug Tanner, Marble’s VP of Business and Corporate Development. “Most of us know firsthand that the financial aspect of getting approved for a new vehicle is the most stressful part. The combination of Marble and VINN’s technology is not only going to solve this problem but also accelerate healthy growth for both businesses.”



“After initial success matching our automotive customers with Marble’s financial health products, we’re excited to further the partnership through the use of Marble Connect,” VINN Auto CEO, Caleb Bernabe. says “Having transparent access to your credit score is an essential part of the car-shopping process, and we’re excited to offer this option to thousands of VINN shoppers.”

Under the terms of the agreement, all VINN Auto Marketplace customers will automatically be enrolled as a member in the MyMarble Platform through the Marble’s Connect API. This provides Marble with a new low-cost acquisition channel for both new members and associated data. Customers of the VINN Auto Marketplace benefit from access to Marble’s SaaS based financial health and literacy products and services, enhancing Marble’s monetization opportunities.”

About VINN Auto. VINN is an automotive e-commerce platform that aims to revolutionize the automotive retail model by connecting buyers and dealerships through an online platform. Data-driven proprietary technology powers vehicle selection tools and allows customers to complete online checkout for a new or used vehicle in less than 20 minutes. Founded in 2019 in Victoria BC, VINN operates Canada’s first automotive e-commerce marketplace, a website that allows consumers to shop for vehicles and complete the process digitally. VINN currently works with hundreds of dealerships and thousands of vehicle buyers across Canada.

For more information please visit: https://vinnauto.com

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) Marbles’ proprietary MyMarble platform utilizes the power of machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence, in leveraging its proven data-driven strategies through technology solutions Inverite, Score-Up, Fast Track, Maestro and Connect to engage in and navigate a clear path towards financial wellbeing and a meaningful credit score, since 2016. Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of marginalized consumers to a positive financial future, and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness through the licensing of our proprietary products on the MyMarble Platform.

For further information about Marble Financial, please visit: https://mymarble.ca

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T:(855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

(1) Source: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/drive/mobility/article-shopping-for-a-car-has-never-been-tougher-thanks-to-supply-chain/

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words beliefs, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Marble, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information included in this release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.



