Roost® Announces Security360: The First White-Label Home Security Solution

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost, the global leader in Property Telematics for property insurance carriers, announced today the launch of their Security360 service. Available as a white-labeled offering, insurance carriers can now easily bundle home insurance with a branded telematics solution to deliver complete property protection to their policyholders.



Insurance carriers promise peace of mind to their policyholders. The Security360 solution delivers on this promise with proactive early detection of water leak and freeze events, power outage notifications as well as dispatch on smoke alarms sounding. Furthermore, the Security360 solution includes window/door sensors, motion sensor and a keypad to prevent theft and burglary. Policyholders interact with their carrier’s brand every time they arm or disarm their system – concretely reminding them that their insurance carrier is delivering peace of mind.

“We are very excited to be launching the Roost Security360 service to our insurance partners to provide an engaging and proactive protection solution to their policyholders” said Roel Peeters, CEO and Co-Founder of Roost. “Bundling insurance-centric sensors with a comprehensive home security solution delivers a real win-win; policyholders get a security solution at the lowest possible cost, while carriers benefit from claims savings and positive customer engagement.”

The Complete Roost Risk Prevention & Mitigation Solution:

Peace of Mind through Preventative Monitoring: Help policyholders protect what they value most and eliminate costly emergency situations – like intrusions, fires or water damage.

Help policyholders protect what they value most and eliminate costly emergency situations – like intrusions, fires or water damage. Alert Notifications: The Roost SmartBase communicates through cellular and/or Wi-Fi and notifies policyholders immediately if something goes wrong with rapid alert notifications.

The Roost SmartBase communicates through cellular and/or Wi-Fi and notifies policyholders immediately if something goes wrong with rapid alert notifications. 24/7 Professional Monitoring: Operators are standing by to assist and contact local authorities or even put your policyholder in contact with a highly rated plumber in the event that they need them.

Operators are standing by to assist and contact local authorities or even put your policyholder in contact with a highly rated plumber in the event that they need them. Data and Reporting: All of the data our sensors collect is delivered back to you so you can make more informed risk assessments by property.

For more information about Security360, visit our website getroost.com/security360 or contact Sales@roostlabs.com to schedule a private Roost briefing.

About Roost:

Roost is a technology company based in Sunnyvale, California that is focused on disrupting the traditional property insurance model through their “Property Telematics” suite of solutions providing peace-of-mind to property owners and rich data to insurers.

Roost’s primary Go-to-market approach is through insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim related losses (fire and water perils costing $25B/year in US) as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. Roost is focused on changing the way property insurance models assess risk and pricing on a real-time basis. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com.

