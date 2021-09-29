Kolab Project Launches 132 Series Live Resin Soft Chews, Canada’s First Live Resin Cannabis Edible

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kolab Project announces the launch of 132 Series Live Resin Black Cherry Punch Soft Chews, Canada’s first cannabis-infused live resin edible. Kolab Project 132 Series Live Resin Black Cherry Punch Soft Chews are for cannabis enthusiasts who love the true-to-plant taste of cannabis, and are an extension of Kolab Project’s true-to-strain product line-up that includes the 232 Series Live Terpene vape cartridges and 232 Series Diamonds concentrates. Kolab Project 132 Series Live Resin Black Cherry Punch Soft Chews are available now for purchase on OCS.ca and in retail outlets in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, with additional provinces expected to launch in coming months. Kolab Project is a cannabis brand owned and operated by Auxly Cannabis Group (TSXV – XLY) (“Auxly”).



“Kolab Project is committed to presenting high-quality cannabis products that convey the authentic identity of the strain,” said Brad Canario, Senior Director, Marketing, Auxly. “Kolab Project 132 Series Live Resin Soft Chews bring this idea to a new level by offering real flower flavour in an edible format. This Black Cherry Punch formulation is unadulterated – cannabis enthusiasts like the taste of cannabis so we wanted to make sure we launched a product for them without enhancing the flavour profile with any artificial flavor whatsoever.”

Each Kolab Project Live Resin Soft Chew includes high-quality terp sauce extracted from the whole flower of the small-batch, hand-tended Black Cherry Punch strain, which is a cross of Purple Punch and Black Cherry Pie. This terpene- and THCA-rich terp sauce injects the true flavour and aroma of the Black Cherry Punch strain and allows it to shine through with a rich, berry and apple floral flavour due to the strain’s unique terpene profile of limonene, farnesene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool and myrcene. When decarboxylated during the cooking process, the THCA in the terp sauce is converted to THC and provides consumers with an authentic, full-spectrum experience of Black Cherry Punch in an edible format, without added flavour or colour. Kolab Project 132 Series Live Resin Black Cherry Punch Soft Chews are available in packages of two soft chews, each with 5 mg of THC that deliver the potency Kolab Project consumers expect. More single-strain Live Resin Soft Chew flavours will be launched by Kolab Project in coming months.

Kolab Project’s 132 Series takes inspiration from 132 degrees Celsius, the ideal temperature of decarboxylating cannabinoids for edibles. Consumers who appreciate the flavour of the Black Cherry Punch strain may also be interested in Kolab Project’s 232 Series Live Terpene Black Cherry Punch 510 cartridge.

About Kolab Project

Kolab Project is a cannabis brand, wholly owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., that aims to connect with cannabis enthusiasts who have an appreciation for the positive impact that art, culture and design have on humanity. Kolab Project cannabis products, available at licensed cannabis retailers across Canada, include premium pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, soft chews and chocolate. Visit us at kolabproject.com.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly is a team of cannabis enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, CPG professionals, scientists and researchers united in a commitment to our consumers. Auxly creates trusted brands and products in an expanding global market through a tailored cultivation platform, purpose-built facilities and state-of-the-art technologies.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

For more information please contact:

Scott Campbell, 647-402-4957, press@auxly.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: Auxly’s execution of its product development and commercialization strategy; consumer preferences, political change, future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis and cannabis products; and competition and other risks affecting Auxly in particular and the cannabis industry generally.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking information in this release including, but not limited to whether: there is acceptance and demand for Kolab Project products by consumers and provincial purchasers; and general economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which Auxly operates will remain the same. The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.



Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c533835e-20dd-4c42-a5db-997294872ba4