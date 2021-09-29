POET Technologies Launches Its Products and Optical Interposer Platform in China to Critical Acclaim

TORONTO and SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and telecommunication markets, announced that its participation in the two leading optoelectronics conferences / exhibitions in China earlier this month generated overwhelming interest and numerous customer engagements in both its announced Optical Engine products and the novelty and versatility of its Optical Interposer platform. Notably, Shenzhen Fibertop Technology Co., Ltd., (“Fibertop”) a transceiver module supplier, committed during the week to incorporate POET Optical Engines in its line of optical modules as soon as production Optical Engines are available.



Live demos of six different applications of the POET Optical Interposer encompassing both standard and custom products developed by POET were conducted over five full days (September 14 – 18) in conjunction with the ICCSZ and CIOE Conferences. The live demos were held in meeting rooms located at both of the conference venues and in POET’s lab in Shenzhen, China. In addition, Dr. Mo Jinyu, POET’s Senior Vice President – Asia, gave an invited presentation during the ICCSZ Conference which was attended by nearly one thousand industry participants.

Among the attendees of the live demonstrations were more than 60 C-level and senior R&D executives representing over 20 companies, including major China-based network equipment suppliers, Tier 1 transceiver module companies, leading optical module and fiber optic companies (several of which are publicly traded), data center operators, and major multi-billion-dollar public enterprise companies seeking to expand into the optical transceiver business. Strong interest was shown in engaging with POET on both a strategic level and in evaluating and subsequently sourcing the Company’s Optical Engine products outlined in its roadmap.

Attracting the most attention was POET’s demonstration of a 400G FR4 transmit engine done in connection with SiluxTek’s high performance Silicon Photonics-based modulator, as a two-chip demo. Over the next several months, POET plans to transform the two-chip pre-Alpha prototype into a fully integrated transmit and receive Beta product for sampling to interested customers. The Company also demonstrated its standard products, soon to be in Beta form, featuring a 100G CWDM4 transmit engine, a 200G FR4 receive engine and three versions of its LightBar products, including a 4-channel transmit engine with continuous wave (CW) lasers and Arrayed Wave Guide (AWG) multiplexer, a dual two-channel version with low-loss Mach Zehnder Interferometer (MZI) multiplexers and the Company’s newest advanced development, a LightBar designed to connect four separate channels into a single multi core fiber (MCF), a product with the potential to solve key challenges in 800G and co-packaging applications.

“Participation in these conferences and especially the live demonstrations made a tremendous impact on the optical ecosystem in China,” said Vivek Rajgarhia, President & General Manager of POET Technologies, Inc. “The companies that attended the live demos now know who POET is and the significant value that we can provide to them. We were already engaged with a few customers, such as Fibertop and their commitment to adopt POET optical engines in their optical modules is a breakthrough for us. Other companies requested samples of our demonstrated products, and several more want to either engage in development contracts that would incorporate POET Optical Engines in their products or have POET incorporate their components into POET’s Optical Engines. Numerous opportunities for increased customer engagement in China, including with some of the largest players, resulted from this effort. I would like to commend and thank Dr. Mo Jinyu and her team in our Shenzhen office, as well as the team from our Super Photonics JV, for an outstanding debut of POET Technologies into the optoelectronics market in China.”

