Kyligence Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence , originator of Apache Kylin and developer of the AI-augmented data services and management platform Kyligence Cloud, announced today that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program , a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.



“With surging data volumes, the challenges brought by the complexity of multiple cloud platforms, data sources, and integrating diverse technologies and platforms makes the road to enterprise data management and analysis more ambiguous,” said Li Kang, head of North America, Kyligence. “IT organizations who are unable to identify their most valuable data and are spending too much time looking for data than analyzing data itself, will benefit from having Kyligence’s Intelligent Data Cloud solution available in AWS Marketplace, for easy deployment at scale.”

Acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate program enables Kyligence to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Close collaboration with the AWS Sales team enables Kyligence to provide better outcomes to AWS customers, as AWS ISV Accelerate Partners and the AWS team work together.

“Kyligence, as the engine of our data services, has built a bridge between the data lake and data applications, meeting the requirements of the self-service analysis platform for low latency and high concurrency,” said XH Wang, Head of Data Platform, Shinho Food Co., Ltd.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Kyligence with co-sell support and benefits to easily gain access to millions of active AWS customers with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Partners.

About Kyligence

Founded by the creators of Apache Kylin, Kyligence Cloud provides an intelligent analytics performance layer that sits between data sources and BI tools. Kyligence features an AI-Augmented learning engine to ensure peak performance and vastly simplified data modeling. The result is sub-second query response time for BI, SQL, OLAP, and Excel users even against petabytes of data.

Kyligence is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Investors include Redpoint Ventures, Cisco, China Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, Eight Roads Ventures (the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited), and Coatue Management. Kyligence serves a global customer base that includes UBS, Costa, Appzen, McDonald’s, YUM, L’OREAL, Porsche, Xactly, China Merchants Bank, and China Construction Bank.