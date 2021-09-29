Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Utah

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners of America (HOA), a property and casualty insurance provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch") (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced the launch of service in Utah.



Porch, a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, completed its acquisition of HOA in April 2021. The company is seeking to drive growth in the states currently offering services and continue the national expansion effort. With the addition of Utah, HOA now operates in nine states. HOA's sustained growth and competitively priced homeowners' insurance product provide increased reach for Porch's InsurTech business.

"We're continuing the execution of our national expansion plan with the introduction of the HOA insurance offerings to Utah," said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch founder, chairman, and CEO. "Through our early access to homeowners, we remain well-equipped to support them at every stage of homeownership, including insurance product offerings."



About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 17,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, title companies, moving companies, roofing contractors, and more. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, home warranty, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

