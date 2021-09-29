Freshworks Appoints Chief Product Officer of Cloudflare to the Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced the appointment of Jennifer Taylor , senior vice president and chief product officer at Cloudflare, and former product executive at Salesforce and Adobe, as a new independent member of the board of directors.



“Jennifer brings a unique combination of skills to Freshworks, from shaping product innovation to leading the reinvention of network security for the modern cloud era. I’m excited to welcome her to the Freshworks board and leverage her experience in building outstanding customer-centric SaaS products,” said Freshworks CEO and Founder Girish Mathrubootham.

Ms. Taylor said, “Freshworks’ intuitive approach to business software is exactly what the market needs and what all customers deserve. Having built products for IT, customer service, sales teams and marketers, over the last two decades, I see a huge opportunity ahead of Freshworks to change the way businesses can deliver better customer and employee experiences.”

Ms. Taylor previously served as Senior Vice President of Product Management for Salesforce’s Data.com where she helped customers sell faster and smarter using a foundation of intelligent insights and Salesforce Chatter, where she shaped the direction of this powerful collaboration software. Prior to joining Salesforce, she held a variety of senior product management and marketing roles – including Manager of Platform Product Marketing at Facebook and Senior Director of Product Management for Rich Media Solutions at Adobe. Earlier in her career, Ms. Taylor was a product manager at Macromedia (acquired by Adobe) and an associate at Vector Capital. She holds a BA in Public Policy from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Ms. Taylor joins the other members of the Freshworks Board of Directors , namely Roxanne Austin, former COO of DIRECTV; Sameer Gandhi, Partner at Accel; Randy Gottfried, former CFO of AppDynamics; Johanna Flower, former CMO at CrowdStrike; Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and Founder of Freshworks; Zach Nelson, former CEO at Netsuite; and Barry Padgett, former CRO of Stripe.

About Freshworks

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 52,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

© 2021 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks and its associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

