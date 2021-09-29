New Little Bridges “Family Time Fun!” Activity Kit Invigorates Family Game Night

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Bridges today released the Family Time Fun! activity kit that includes crafts, games and activity ideas that encourage teamwork and remarkable intergenerational conversations through fun and memorable play. Named one of the 2021 “Top Holiday Toys” by The Toy Insider, the Family Time Fun! activity kit from Little Bridges offers a new spin on Family Game Night with a unique collection of more than 45 boredom-busting game and activity ideas designed to entertain the whole family (ages 4-99+).



“Families are looking for fresh ways to have fun together so we designed this kit to offer dozens of different choices that will appeal to a broad range of ages and inspire great interactions for hours of quality entertainment,” said Kate Jerome, who is a co-founder of Little Bridges as well as a veteran publishing executive, award-winning children’s book author and intergenerational product expert who has designed exemplary programs for children for more than two decades.

Family Time Fun! is a perfect solution to invigorate Family Game Night and to entertain all ages at the next holiday get together. Family Time Fun! includes 10 Timed Challenges that showcase individual skills with race-against-the-clock reward; 10 Team Activities that get the party moving with wacky group games; a unique Family Puzzle craft that taps into creativity to color up a memory-filled keepsake; and 25 Table Talk Conversation Cards with prompts like “Who has the best family nickname and what’s the story behind it?” and “What’s your definition of success?” that will jump-start conversation of memorable family stories and creatively spark children’s interest in a range of topics. The collection of Team Activities and Timed Challenges use easy-to-find household items, including cups, toothpicks and ice, and with so many options in just one box (and tips to make play easier or harder) everyone can pick and choose their favorites and play again and again.

Available for pre-order today to ship Oct. 31, The Family Time Fun! Activity kit – the go-to staple in everyone’s game closet – is $24.99 and includes:

10 Timed Challenges

10 Team Activities

Keepsake Family Puzzle

25 Table Talk Conversation Cards

6 Double-sided Colored Markers

Chalk and Sand Timer

Little Bridges offers two additional intergenerational activity kits, including “Grandma & me: In the Kitchen,” which earned a Tillywig Toy Award for “Best Creative Fun,” and “Grandma & me: Explore Outdoors,” a Tillywig “Brain Child” toy winner. For more information about Little Bridges activity kits, visit LittleBridges.com

About Little Bridges™



Parents and grandparents know that family stories and important conversations are essential to a child’s well- being. Yet, in this busy world, it’s often hard to find the time or the way. That’s where Little Bridges comes in. Each kit provides a set of fun-filled activities intentionally designed to inspire meaningful conversations, connections and delightful legacy moments between kids and their favorite adults. Together, we envision a partnership of real impact. Little Bridges provides the tools...you provide the love! See more at www.LittleBridges.com.

