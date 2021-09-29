Global Healthcare IT Market (2021 to 2026) - Shift Towards Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, & HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software,Hardware), End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Healthcare IT market is projected to reach USD 829.2 billion by 2026 from USD 319.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is driven by government mandates & support for healthcare IT solutions; rising use of big data in healthcare; high returns on investment associated with healthcare IT solutions; the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs; the growing demand for and use of HCIT solutions due to COVID-19; and the growing mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring markets. On the other hand, IT infrastructural constraints in developing countries, the high cost of deployment of HCIT solutions for small and medium-sized hospitals in emerging countries, and resistance from traditional healthcare providers.

The healthcare provider solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Healthcare IT market in 2020

Based on products and services, the Healthcare IT market has been segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the healthcare provider solutions segment include the need to control the growing healthcare costs and improve the efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors.

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2026)

North America accounted for the largest share of the Healthcare IT market in 2020. Stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare, the high adoption rate of HCIT technologies, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of IT companies in North America account for their larger market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare It Market Overview

4.2 Healthcare It Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 North America: Healthcare It Market, by Product & Service and Country (2020)

4.4 Regional Mix: Healthcare It Market (2021-2026)

4.5 Healthcare It Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Mandates & Support for Healthcare It Solutions

5.2.1.2 Rising Use of Big Data

5.2.1.3 High Returns on Investment Associated with Healthcare It Solutions

5.2.1.4 Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

5.2.1.5 Growing Adoption of E-Prescribing, Telehealth, Mhealth, and Other Hcit Solutions due to COVID-19

5.2.1.6 Growing Mhealth, Telehealth, and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

5.2.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 It Infrastructural Constraints in Developing Countries

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Deployment of Hcit Solutions for Small and Medium-Sized Hospitals in Emerging Countries

5.2.2.3 Resistance from Traditional Healthcare Providers

5.2.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Use of Healthcare It Solutions in Outpatient Care Facilities

5.2.3.2 Cloud-Based Ehr Solutions

5.2.3.3 Shift Towards Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

5.2.4 Key Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security Concerns

5.2.4.2 Interoperability Issues

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Healthcare It Market

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Regulatory Analysis

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle East & Africa

5.6.5 Latin America

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Evolution of Healthcare Information Technology in the US

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Technology Giants Entering the Healthcare It Market

6.2.2 Big Data in Healthcare

6.2.3 Cloud Computing

6.2.4 Smart on Fhir

6.3 Adoption Trends

6.3.1 North America: Adoption Trends

6.3.2 Europe: Adoption Trends

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific: Adoption Trends

6.3.4 Rest of the World: Adoption Trends

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.4.1 Machine Learning

6.4.2 Artificial Intelligence

6.4.3 Internet of Things

6.4.4 Blockchain

6.4.5 Augmented Reality

6.5 Potential Healthcare It Technologies

6.5.1 Ai Platforms

6.5.2 App-Enabled Patient Portals

6.5.3 Medical Device Data Integration into Care Delivery Processes

6.6 Ai in Healthcare Market

7 Healthcare It Market, by Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Healthcare Provider Solutions

7.3 Healthcare Payer Solutions

7.4 Hcit Outsourcing Services

8 Healthcare It Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Services

8.2.1 Demand for Services Has Increased due to the Introduction of Complex Software

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Healthcare Organizations are Moving from On-Premise Models to Web- and Cloud-Based Models for Core Applications

8.4 Hardware

8.4.1 Need for Frequent Hardware Upgrades to Keep Up with Software Advancements is Driving Market Growth

9 Healthcare It Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare Providers

9.2.1 Hospitals

9.2.1.1 Growing Need to Improve the Profitability of Healthcare Operations is Driving the Use of Hcit Tools in Hospitals

9.2.2 Ambulatory Care Centers

9.2.2.1 Supportive Government Norms and Incentives for Healthcare It Solutions and Services to Support Market Growth

9.2.3 Home Healthcare Agencies & Assisted Living Facilities

9.2.3.1 Growing Need for Long-Term Home Care to Drive Market Growth

9.2.4 Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

9.2.4.1 Growing Burden of Various Chronic Diseases to Propel Market Growth

9.2.5 Pharmacies

9.2.5.1 Hcit Solutions Help Pharmacies by Improving Workflows and Minimizing Error Occurrence

9.3 Healthcare Payers

9.3.1 Private Payers

9.3.1.1 Solutions Such as Rcm Help Private Payers Increase Operational Efficiency

9.3.2 Public Payers

9.3.2.1 Focus on Developing Outcome-Based Payment Models Has Driven the Demand for Payer Hcit Solutions

10 Healthcare It Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.4 Competitive Benchmarking

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Other Companies

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Dynamic Companies

11.6.3 Starting Blocks

11.6.4 Responsive Companies

11.7 Competitive Scenario

11.7.1 Product/Service Launches & Approvals

11.7.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Optum, Inc. (A Part of Unitedhealth Group)

12.1.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.1.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.1.5 Analyst's View

12.1.1.5.1 Right to Win

12.1.1.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.1.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.2 Cerner Corporation

12.1.2.1 Business Overview

12.1.2.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.2.3 Recent Developments

12.1.2.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.2.5 Analyst's View

12.1.2.5.1 Right to Win

12.1.2.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.2.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.3 Cognizant

12.1.3.1 Business Overview

12.1.3.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.3.3 Recent Developments

12.1.3.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.3.5 Analyst's View

12.1.3.5.1 Right to Win

12.1.3.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.3.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.4 Change Healthcare

12.1.4.1 Business Overview

12.1.4.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.4.3 Recent Developments

12.1.4.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.4.5 Analyst's View

12.1.4.5.1 Right to Win

12.1.4.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.4.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.1.5.1 Business Overview

12.1.5.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.5.3 Recent Developments

12.1.5.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5.5 Analyst's View

12.1.5.5.1 Right to Win

12.1.5.5.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.5.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.6 Epic Systems Corporation

12.1.6.1 Business Overview

12.1.6.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.6.3 Recent Developments

12.1.6.4 Analyst's View

12.1.6.4.1 Right to Win

12.1.6.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.7 Dell Technologies, Inc.

12.1.7.1 Business Overview

12.1.7.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.7.3 Analyst's View

12.1.8 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

12.1.8.1 Business Overview

12.1.8.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.8.3 Recent Developments

12.1.8.4 Analyst's View

12.1.8.4.1 Right to Win

12.1.8.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.8.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.9 Athenahealth (A Part of Veritas Capital)

12.1.9.1 Business Overview

12.1.9.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.9.3 Recent Developments

12.1.9.4 Analyst's View

12.1.9.4.1 Right to Win

12.1.9.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.10 GE Healthcare

12.1.10.1 Business Overview

12.1.10.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.10.3 Recent Developments

12.1.10.4 Analyst's View

12.1.10.4.1 Right to Win

12.1.10.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.10.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.11 Oracle Corporation

12.1.11.1 Business Overview

12.1.11.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.11.3 Recent Developments

12.1.11.4 Analyst's View

12.1.12 Wipro Limited

12.1.12.1 Business Overview

12.1.12.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.12.3 Recent Developments

12.1.12.4 Analyst's View

12.1.13 IBM

12.1.13.1 Business Overview

12.1.13.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.13.3 Recent Developments

12.1.13.4 Analyst's View

12.1.14 Eclinical Works

12.1.14.1 Business Overview

12.1.14.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.14.3 Recent Developments

12.1.14.4 Analyst's View

12.1.15 Infor

12.1.15.1 Business Overview

12.1.15.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.15.3 Recent Developments

12.1.15.4 Analyst's View

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Conduent

12.2.2 Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

12.2.3 Nuance Communications, Inc.

12.2.4 3M

12.2.5 Sas Institute, Inc.

12.2.6 Carestream Health

12.2.7 Inovalon

12.2.8 Practice Fusion, Inc.

12.2.9 Intersystems Corporation

12.2.10 Tata Consultancy Services

13 Appendix

