Athira Pharma to Present Updates from Phase 2/3 Trials of ATH-1017 at the 2021 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that updates and baseline data from two ongoing Phase 2 and Phase 2/3 clinical trials of its lead development candidate ATH-1017, a novel small molecule therapeutic specifically designed to enhance the activity of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and its receptor MET, in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease, will be presented as an oral presentation at the upcoming 2021 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference taking place Nov. 9-12, 2021 both virtually and in-person in Boston.



Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Phase 2/3 trials of ATH-1017, a novel treatment for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease: Updates and baseline data

Presentation Number: OC10

Presenter: Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Athira Pharma

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Julie.rathbun@athira.com

206-769-9219