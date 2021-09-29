ABQQ Announced Acquisition of STAREASTnet NFT Movie and Music Marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, announces acquisitions 100% stake of STAREASTnet NFT Movies and Music Marketplace (NFT MMM).

STAREASTnet NFT Movie Marketplace has completed development, the BETA version will launch on the mid of October 2021. STAREASTnet NFT MMM with the option to buy physical, digital download or both, in one place with NFTs, this is a unique and creative solution offering to its community, which see a great benefit for both artists, fans & corporates.

ABQQ now owns STAREASTnet NFT MMM, to be the multi-chain decentralized NFT marketplace for unique physical, digital download with a goal to bring NFT’s to mainstream movie and music aficionados.

STAREASTnet NFT MMM have the powerful ability to establish a direct connection between artists and fans. While producers and other intermediaries would still have their role, the overall monetization process could become a whole lot more just and transparent. Enabling film makers, musicians directly monetize their movie and music through yield-bearing NFTs, which generate yield through royalties — actual real-world cash flow generated by the licensed use of an artist’s music and/or movie.



Generate instant revenue by selling master or publishing copyrights of their music or movie as NFTs.

STAREASTNET Portal, a leading entertainment group will provide consulting services to ABQQ.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model. The company is investing in NFT movie and music marketplace as the unique entertainment industry Non-Fungible Token.



