Air Filter Media Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The global air filter media market is expected to grow from $3.78 billion in 2020 to $3.85 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4%.



The air filter media market consists of sales of air filter media and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture air filter media.Air filter media refers to air filter material which is a filtering component used in air filters and depending upon the application different type of air filter is used.



The air filter media is manufactured using short manmade, natural or fiberglass fibers that are formed into a paper-like material in a paper-making equipment.



The main types of air filter media are nonwoven fabrics, fiberglass, and filter paper.Nonwoven fabrics are broadly defined as sheet or web structures bonded together by entangling fiber or filaments mechanically, thermally, or chemically.



Fiberglass is a material made of glass fibers woven into a texture that causes it to trap pockets of air.The different grades of air filter media are HEPA, MERV, ULPA.



Main applications of air filters include HVAC, air purifier, face mask, APC, industrial manufacturing, and transportation. These are used in food & beverage, metal and mining, chemical, pharmaceutical, power generation, and other industries.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the air filter media market in 2020.This region is expected to continue to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Filter media manufacturers are increasingly using nanofibers or nano-coating on the filter media to increase the efficiency of dust separation. For instance, Mann + Hummel, a manufacturer of filter and filter media has developed nanofiber coated filter media for highly effective separation of fine particles and efficiency of up to 99.99%. This filter is used in commercial vehicle air filters. Similarly, AWA Paper & Technological developed Nanowoven, a base filter media that is combined with a nanofiber web and this helps in capturing extremely fine carbon dust efficiently and it also increases the service life of the filter.



In August 2020, Branford Castle Partners, a private equity firm acquired Fibrix Filtration, a provider of specialized loft and pleat media air filtration products for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of Fibrix Filtration is the first investment in the Branford Castle Partners Fund II and air filtration is an area of growing concern throughout the world.



So, Branford Castle Partners are looking forward to working with Fibrix Filtration management to grow business and products. Fibrix Filtration sells its products to large, brand name filter manufacturers across the United States.



The decrease in the quality of air globally is expected to contribute to the growth of the air filter media market during the forecast period.Air pollution causes dangerous health problems such as cardiovascular, respiratory diseases, and cancers.



According to the US Environmental Protection Agency’s national ambient air quality standards, exposure to very fine particulate matter known as PM2.5 is considered safe as long as the person breathes an average of 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air or less per day. According to IQAir world’s most polluted countries list, in 2019, around 72 countries out of 98 countries’ average pollution particle concentration is more than 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air which is not safe for people living in those countries. Therefore, the decrease in the quality of air globally boosted the demand for air filters or purifiers and this, in turn, drives the market for air filter media during the period.



The countries covered in the air filter media market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

