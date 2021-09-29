Hill International to Provide Supervision Services for Kosovo’s Rehabilitation and Upgrade of Phase 2 of Rail Route 10

PHILADELPHIA and PRISTINA, Kosovo, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded a contract by Kosovo Railways JSC (INFRAKOS) to provide supervision services for Phase 2 of the rehabilitation and upgrade of Rail Route 10.

Rail Route 10 connects Kosovo’s railway network with the regional and pan-European network and was last overhauled 40 years ago. Phase 1 of the Route 10 project, which Hill also supports, involves a span connecting Fushë Kosovë, just outside of Pristina in central Kosovo, with North Macedonia. Phase 2 involves rehabilitating and upgrading a 34.4 km segment of the route from Fushë Kosovë north to Mitrovicë. These efforts aim to secure the long-term future of the line while increasing traffic safety and enabling a higher operating speed. Work at Fushë Kosovë station includes passenger facilities, a freight station, maintenance workshops, and a locomotive depot.

As part of an international consortium, Hill will provide construction management technical and financial supervision of the works for the project in accordance with the FIDIC Conditions of Contract and relevant national legislation.

“We are happy to continue our mission to support sustainable development in Kosovo,” says Hill Vice President and Managing Director for the Balkans Panagiotis Methenitis. “With Phase 2 of Rail Route 10, our teams in Kosovo are currently supervising more than 100 km of railway rehabilitation in the country. Once executed, these rail projects will improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of Kosovars.”

Raouf Ghali, Hill’s Chief Executive Officer, adds: “Hill has been supporting INFRAKOS on Phase 1 of the Rail Route 10 project since 2019. With this win, our local team in Kosovo demonstrates that Hill’s best sales pitch is our services. Their great work has expanded our presence in Kosovo and reinforced Hill’s reputation throughout the Balkans and Europe.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,900 professionals in 70 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

