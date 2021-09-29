Axis Research & Technologies Opens in Nashville

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis Research & Technologies, a premiere bioskills training facility and cadaver lab space supporting medical research and training, announced the opening of its newest 10,000 sq. foot facility in Nashville, Tenn. Dedicated to the advancement of healthcare innovation, Axis is recognized nationally for its world-class pre-clinical training research and technology lab facilities. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the Nashville location marks Axis’ third facility in the United States.



Axis caters to medical device companies and hospitals, providing the ideal support for medical device testing, research, and skills training. Each Axis center is fully equipped with everything needed to ensure surgeons, educators, and researchers have a superior training event. From white-glove concierge pre-event planning services to tissue sourcing, precision specimen preparation, medical device and lab equipment readiness, high-tech surgery suites, and advanced audiovisual and telecom capabilities, Axis delivers.

The Nashville location offers expansive fully functional operating labs for multi-skill training, private operating suites for smaller labs, large conference rooms, and configurable multi-purpose spaces. As with all Axis locations, the Nashville facility features Axis’ unique advanced HIPAA-Compliant Global Training Platform allowing surgeons, educators, and researchers to broadcast, record and tele-train anywhere around the globe. In the near future, Axis’s new technology will include mixed medical reality and AI-powered networks to assist in live surgeries, staff training, research, and education.

“Nashville is a growing medical device community attracting some of the most respected names in the industry,” said Nick Moran, CEO of Axis. “As a company committed to driving healthcare innovation through our high-tech, high-touch research and training facilities, Axis made the strategic decision to expand our geographic footprint to accommodate the needs of this booming MedTech marketplace. We are excited to continue our expansion with our next location opening in Chattanooga in January 2022 to cater to the thriving hospital sector in that community and its bordering states.”

Each Axis location is a welcoming environment with an engaged, highly trained, and knowledgeable staff whose next-level service ensures a seamless experience. The Axis team anticipates the clients’ needs, managing every detail necessary with everything organized even prior to the moment of arrival.

“Our goal is always to ensure a stress-free and exceptional client experience. Our team makes it our priority to anticipate our client’s needs to ensure a highly successful event,” said Jill Goodwin, COO of Axis. “From the moment our clients walk through our doors, we make sure they know that we are well organized and prepared for their training or event. They know that their success is our success, and we will do whatever it takes to exceed their expectations.”

Axis has proudly and consistently served some of the biggest names in the medical device industry, helping them accomplish their critical research and development so that they can focus on changing the way lives are saved. For this reason, Axis strives to ensure that the entire client experience surpasses that of any other lab facility or training center.

The new Axis bioskills’ facility, located at 1420 Donelson Pike, Ste. A-20, in Nashville, is available for on-site tours. For medical device research and development, hospital groups, or training organizations looking for a turnkey facility that offers robust broadcasting and AV capabilities, visit Axis at https://axisrt.com.

ABOUT AXIS RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES

The premiere pre-clinical training bioskills company and cadaver lab space, Axis Research & Technologies supports professionals in healthcare innovation by providing world-class facilities, medical equipment, tissue sourcing, and teletraining services for surgeons, medical professionals, and medical device companies to practice surgical techniques, develop and perfect medical devices, and provide education to audiences worldwide. Axis offers the most advanced HIPAA-compliant global broadcasting and hi-tech teletraining capabilities in Irvine, Calif., Columbia, Md., and Nashville, Tenn.

