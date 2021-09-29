Smart Mobility Market Share Grow at 16% CAGR, Forecasted to Reach USD 88.20 Billion By 2026: Global Report by Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Smart Mobility Market By Transport Sector (Electric Cars, Electric Buses, Autonomous Vehicles), By Technology (3G/4G, WI-FI, GPS, RFID, Embedded Systems), By Traffic Management (Intelligent Transport System, Real-Time Traffic Analysis, Traffic Prediction), By Charging Infrastructure (In-House, Public Charging Stations, E-Parking, Intermodal Mobility), By Mobility Intelligence (Smart Maps, Secured Communication, Fleet Management), By Customer Mobility (Smart Payment, Smart Parking, Ride Sharing, Robocabs): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Smart Mobility Market size & share expected to reach to USD 88.20 Billion by 2026 from USD 36.20 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Smart Mobility Market: Overview

The ability to move freely and effortlessly is characterized as mobility. Mobility is essential to urban life and is the backbone of our cities. People rely on mobility to get around and do their everyday tasks. When people go from point A to point B, they desire a safe, clean, and economical mode of transportation, but they face congestion, pollution, and high traffic owing to increased urbanization. As a result, urbanization has acted as a driver for the growth of the Smart Mobility Market, which has resulted in a more accessible and multi-modal transportation system.

Smart Mobility implements innovative and integrated technologies to provide ecologically friendly solutions that enhance people's quality of life while also contributing to economic growth. With a succession of long-term investments, Smart Mobility has taken off. Connectivity, electrification, autonomy, and shared mobility are among the technology advancement projected to be embraced at an unprecedented rate. Increased urbanization and the expansion of "megacities" also play a big role and are projected to revolutionize technology as well as make it more efficient and easy to use.

Industry Major Market Players

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ford Motor Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

TomTom N.V.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Excelfore Corporation

Innoviz Technologies

Thales Group S.A.

MaaS Global Oy

Market Dynamics

Technology and innovation have become critical components of the mobility industry's revenue growth. The more the company's success, the greater its market share. As a result of the increased demand for low-emission car manufacturing, all of the major players have made significant expenditures in research and development. Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Toyota, and Ford, for example, have made significant investments in low-emission and environmentally sustainable vehicles. Toyota is anticipated to launch a self-driving car in the near future. Other big technological players are likely to enter this market area as well. In recent years, technological progress has been a crucial source of difference for mobility businesses. This is due to the fact that end-users focus has shifted to fuel-efficient and high-mileage vehicles. Vehicle sales of low-emission and fuel-efficient automobiles have risen dramatically in recent years. As a result, it reveals that one of the most important variables impacting the sale and long-term viability of the mobility sector is technology.

In order to improve the autonomous system, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data are crucial. Passenger vehicles and other public transportation systems, such as buses and railways, are incorporating autonomous technology. Mobility as a service has enabled a multimodal transportation system as a result of technological improvements. All modes of transportation have navigation, location sharing, digital ticketing, and an online payment system. End-user data and public infrastructure data are shared to enable integration and communication between numerous infrastructures more efficiently, allowing autonomous vehicles to take over the role of current public transportation.

Global Smart Mobility Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 36.20 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 88.20 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 16% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Cisco Systems, Inc., Ford Motor Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, TomTom N.V., Toyota Motor Corporation, and Others Segments Covered Transport Sector, Technology, Traffic Management, Charging Infrastructure, Mobility Intelligence, Customer Mobility, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Smart Mobility Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global smart mobility market by segmenting it based on the transport sector, technology, charging infrastructure, mobility intelligence, customer mobility, and geographic regions. The transport sector segment is categorized into electric cars, electric buses, and autonomous vehicles. 3G/4G, WI-FI, GPS, RFID, and Embedded Systems is the technology segment of the global smart mobility market. To offer better target customer analysis, our analyst further bifurcates the charging infrastructure segment into in-house, public charging stations, e-parking, and intermodal mobility. The mobility intelligence segment is categorized into smart map secured communication, and fleet management. In addition, to understand the industry, our analyst classified customer mobility segments by smart payment, smart parking, ride-sharing, and robocabs.

Growth in Urbanization has accelerated the demand

Because of the population increase, urbanization is a primary long-term driver of the smart mobility market. The average density of metropolitan regions grows as the population grows. By 2030, metropolitan areas are predicted to grow by roughly 30%. As a result, demand for mobility is likely to rise. If passenger miles traveled per person remains constant in comparison to today and the GDP growth of car ownership remains consistent with historical records, these two factors will ensure the double number of mobility demands. By 2050, the majority of the world's population is predicted to live in cities, resulting in increased demand for the mobility sector.

Global Smart Mobility Market: Regional Analysis

Based on regions, the global smart mobility market can be divided into five main regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East, and Africa.

Urbanization is one of the key drivers that has led to the adoption of smart mobility. The increased demand for connectivity and technology in transportation has grown the smart mobility market. The European Market has been an early adopter of smart mobility solutions and thus is expected to be the fastest-growing and largest market globally. The country has once known more for technological imitation than innovation is now one of the global leaders in electric vehicles and other next-generation mobility products. It is estimated that the Chinese market is set to generate 40% of combined revenues globally over the forecast period. Drivers, riders, and service providers are all required for ride-hailing services.

Browse the full report “Smart Mobility Market By Transport Sector (Electric Cars, Electric Buses, Autonomous Vehicles), By Technology (3G/4G, WI-FI, GPS, RFID, Embedded Systems), By Traffic Management (Intelligent Transport System, Real-Time Traffic Analysis, Traffic Prediction), By Charging Infrastructure (In-House, Public Charging Stations, E-Parking, Intermodal Mobility), By Mobility Intelligence (Smart Maps, Secured Communication, Fleet Management), By Customer Mobility (Smart Payment, Smart Parking, Ride Sharing, Robocabs): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-mobility-market

The global smart mobility market is segmented into:

Global Smart Mobility Market: By Transport Sector

Electric Cars

Electric Buses

Autonomous Vehicles

Global Smart Mobility Market: By Technology

3G/4G

WI-FI

GPS

RFID

Embedded Systems

Global Smart Mobility Market: By Traffic Management

Intelligent Transport System

Real-Time Traffic Analysis

Traffic Prediction

Global Smart Mobility Market: By Charging Infrastructure

In-House

Public Charging Stations

E-Parking

Intermodal Mobility

Global Smart Mobility Market: By Mobility Intelligence

Smart Maps

Secured Communication

Fleet Management

Global Smart Mobility Market: By Customer Mobility

Smart Payment

Smart Parking

Ride Sharing

Robocabs

