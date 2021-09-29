New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "1-Decanol Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151698/?utm_source=GNW





The global 1-Decanol market is expected to grow from $175.95 million in 2020 to $207.37 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $262.69 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The 1-Decanol market consists of sales of 1-Decanol and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture 1-decanol. 1-Decanol is a chain of fatty alcohol that is colorless to light yellow viscous liquid and insoluble in water. 1-Decanol is used in manufacturing plasticizers, lubricants, surfactants.



The main types of 1-Decanol are synthetic and natural.The synthetic 1-Decanol is produced from Ziegler processing in which fatty alcohols from ethylene are produced using an organoaluminium compound.



Natural 1-Decanol is produced from plant sources such as citrus oils, apple, coriander, babaco fruit and others. 1-Decanol is used in the manufacturing of plasticizers, lubricants, detergents and cleaners, cosmetics and personal care products, pharmaceuticals, flavors and fragrances, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the 1-Decanol market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The fluctuating raw material prices are expected to limit the growth of the 1-Decanol market. 1-Decanol is produced through synthetic and natural methods. In the synthetic method, the petroleum-derived feedstock is the main source and in the natural method, palm, palm kernel, and coconut oil. In the synthetic process, the price of petroleum always depends on the crude oil price per barrel which is volatile and unpredictable. For instance, in January 2020, the price of crude oil per barrel was around $52.28 and the price in December 2020 was around $48.71. Therefore, fluctuating raw material prices have a negative impact on the 1-Decanol market.



Increased demand for personal care and household cleaning products due to COVID-19 impact contributed to the growth of the 1-Decanol market during the period. 1-Decanol is used as a raw material in the manufacturing of soaps, detergents, other home care products, and as an anti-foam agent. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the usage and awareness of personal care and home care products such as soaps, detergents and sanitizers have increased so that the spread of the virus can be reduced. According to the World Health Organization, to prevent the infection one should always wash hands regularly with soap and water or clean hands with an alcohol-based hand rub. The increase in usage of personal care products including soap and sanitizers increased the demand for the 1-decanol, thereby driving the market.



The countries covered in the 1-Decanol market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

