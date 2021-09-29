Insights on the Cloud Gaming Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Alibaba, Amazon and IBM Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Gaming Market Research Report by Type, by Device, by Gamer, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cloud Gaming Market size was estimated at USD 1,715.34 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,056.58 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 20.23% to reach USD 5,181.60 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Cloud Gaming to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Cloud Gaming Market was studied across File Streaming and Video Streaming.

Based on Offering, the Cloud Gaming Market was studied across Gaming Platform Services and Infrastructure. The Gaming Platform Services is further studied across Content Services and PC Services. The Infrastructure is further studied across Compute, Memory, and Storage.

Based on Device, the Cloud Gaming Market was studied across Gaming Consoles, Head-Mounted Displays, Personal Computers & Laptops, Smart Televisions, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Based on Gamer, the Cloud Gaming Market was studied across Avid Gamers, Casual Gamers, and Hardcore Gamers.

Based on Region, the Cloud Gaming Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cloud Gaming Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cloud Gaming Market, including Alibaba Group, Amazon.com, Inc., Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC, Gaikai, Google by Alphabet Inc., Hatch Entertainment, IBM Corporation, LiquidSky Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Numecent Holdings Ltd., Nvidia Corporation, Parsec Cloud Inc., Playkey, RemoteMyApp SP ZOO, Sandsoft Games, Shadow by Blade, Simplay Gaming Ltd., Sony Corporation, Synamedia, Ubitus Inc., Utomik BV, and Valve Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cloud Gaming Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cloud Gaming Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cloud Gaming Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cloud Gaming Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cloud Gaming Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cloud Gaming Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cloud Gaming Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing mobile gaming audience and digitalization in gaming technology

5.1.1.2. Reduction of data storage and ease of accessibility

5.1.1.3. Huge adoption of smartphones and tablets across globe

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Device compatibility and stringent regulations in certain acoutries fro the VPN hosting

5.1.2.2. Streaming mechanism consumes large amounts of bandwidth and demands stable internet connectivity

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Adoption and use of 5G technology

5.1.3.2. Government initiatives and investments related to cloud infrastructure in emerging economies

5.1.3.3. Increased popularity of multiplayer scenarios and improved cross-platform gaming experience

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Continuous demand-shift of gamers for new and better gaming experience

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Cloud Gaming Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. File Streaming

6.3. Video Streaming



7. Cloud Gaming Market, by Offering

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Gaming Platform Services

7.2.1. Content Services

7.2.2. PC Services

7.3. Infrastructure

7.3.1. Compute

7.3.2. Memory

7.3.3. Storage



8. Cloud Gaming Market, by Device

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Gaming Consoles

8.3. Head-Mounted Displays

8.4. Personal Computers & Laptops

8.5. Smart Televisions

8.6. Smartphones

8.7. Tablets



9. Cloud Gaming Market, by Gamer

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Avid Gamers

9.3. Casual Gamers

9.4. Hardcore Gamers



10. Americas Cloud Gaming Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Cloud Gaming Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cloud Gaming Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Alibaba Group

14.2. Amazon.com, Inc.

14.3. Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC

14.4. Gaikai

14.5. Google by Alphabet Inc.

14.6. Hatch Entertainment

14.7. IBM Corporation

14.8. LiquidSky Software Inc.

14.9. Microsoft Corporation

14.10. Numecent Holdings Ltd.

14.11. Nvidia Corporation

14.12. Parsec Cloud Inc.

14.13. Playkey

14.14. RemoteMyApp SP ZOO

14.15. Sandsoft Games

14.16. Shadow by Blade

14.17. Simplay Gaming Ltd.

14.18. Sony Corporation

14.19. Synamedia

14.20. Ubitus Inc.

14.21. Utomik BV

14.22. Valve Corporation



15. Appendix



