Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Market Size - US$ 46.7 Bn By 2028 Valuation By Acumen Research and Consulting

The market for Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5%.



LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2028”.

Asia Pacific records dominating share and also recorded all time high CAGR for dual clutch transmission market

Asia Pacific held the largest share and expected to have the fastest growing CAGR for the dual clutch transmission (DCT) market between 2021 and 2028. This is due to the introduction of new compact DCT technology for compact-sized vehicles during the forecast period. Furthermore, OEMs and auto-ancillary companies intend to expand their presence in the APAC region through collaboration by increasing the penetration of dual clutch transmissions. Such factors have a positive impact on the growth of the DCT market in the APAC region.

While, Europe held a considerable share in the global dual clutch transmission (DCT) market. Majority of automotive transmissions in Europe are manual, and the increasing efficiency and paradigm shift toward non-manual transmissions results in a slow growth towards DCT due to the convenience it provides to drivers. The development and initial introduction in Europe are primarily driven by two factors such as strict regulations and expensive gasoline; so efficiency and low emissions are very important. This has sparked a lot of interest in the DCT market at the regional level. Also, In Europe, more than 140,000 motorcycles equipped with DCT have been sold to date. In 2020, 52% of Honda's Africa Twins contributed to the NC750Xs, and 67% of Gold Wings sold in Europe were DCT-equipped models rather than manual transmissions.

Market Driver

Dual clutch transmission (DCT) has gained high attention in the worldwide market due to its convenience and awareness among automakers

DCTs, in particular, have quite efficient functions, which have contributed to this growth; although in the majority of cases, OEMs are considering DCTs for midsized vehicles. DCTs are very common in sports cars and supercars, where the fun factor reigns supreme. Currently, Ferrari has mostly DCTs, Porsche has a significant DCT penetration, and the Audi A8 will soon be primarily DCT.

Some of the leading competitors in the market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna PT, BorgWarner Inc., Honda Motor Company, Eaton Corporation plc, GKN Automotive, Continental AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Punch Powertrain Nanjing, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. among others.

Some of the key observations regarding dual clutch transmission (DCT) market include:

In April 2020, Hyundai Motor Company launched enhanced Veloster N. Equipped with the all-new N 8-speed wet dual clutch transmission (N DCT) that is designed and engineered to accelerate the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 5.6 seconds.

In May 2017, BorgWarner, started production of new dual-clutch module family featuring in ZF. Many major manufacturers are using BorgWarner’s DCT technology in V6 and V8 biturbo gasoline engines and V8 biturbo diesel engine. Similar transmission technology is further expected to be applied in upcoming hybrid models.

In May 2016, Dongfeng Getrag Transmission Co., started producing six speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) at a plant in the Central city of Wuhan. Dongfeng and Getrag have a 50-50 joint venture between them. The partnership established between the two companies will mainly supply DCT to Dongfeng's proprietary brand cars and Dongfeng's joint venture with global automakers including Nissan, Volkswagen, and PSA Group.



Market Segmentation

The global dual clutch transmission (DCT) market is segmented based on clutches, vehicle, transmission, and distribution channel. By clutches, the market is split into dry and wet. By vehicle, the market is segmented as passenger car, commercial vehicle, sports car and motorcycles. By transmission, the market is bifurcated into ICE and hybrid. Furthermore, the distribution channel is classified into OEM and aftermarket.

Based on clutches, dry clutch segment will account significant share for the global dual clutch transmission (DCT) market. Based on vehicle segment, passenger cars will dominate the segment by recording significant share and based on distribution channel, OEM segment will record lucrative revenue share ultimately contributing for the overall growth of dual clutch transmission market.

