29 September 2021

Change of Stake in Acron’s Authorised Capital Held by a Member of Its Management Body

Chairman of Acron’s Board of Directors Alexander Popov increased his shareholding in Acron, bringing up his stake in Acron’s authorised capital to 0.053% from 0.049%.





