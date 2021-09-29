New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151697/?utm_source=GNW

The global natural food colors and flavors market is expected to grow from $4.36 billion in 2020 to $5.06 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The natural food colors and flavors market consists of sales of natural food colors and flavors by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture nature food colors and flavors which are used in food preparations.Natural food colors and flavors are extracted from plants, animals, and other organic materials by using physical or chemical methods.



Natural food colors and flavors come in many forms like liquids, powders, gels, pastes and these are used in commercial food production as well as domestic cooking.



The main types of natural food colors are caramel, carotenoids, anthocyanins, curcumin, annatto, copper chlorophyllin, capsanthin, and others.The main types of flavors are natural extracts, aroma chemicals, essential oils, and others.



Caramel color is one of the oldest and most used food colors in food and beverages.Carotenoids are plant pigments that produce bright yellow, red, and orange colors and these colors are used as natural coloring agents in foods and beverages.



Annatto is an orange-red food color or condiment made from the seeds of the achiote tree that grows in tropical regions in South and Central America. The natural food colors and flavors are available in liquid and dry form and used in various applications such as beverages, bakery, confectionery, dairy and frozen products, meat products, and others.



Europe was the largest region in the natural food colors and flavors market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to continue to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Natural food colors and flavors manufacturers are increasingly manufacturing food colors and flavors according to the taste and preference of the local residents and this is an emerging trend in the food colors and flavors market.The act of localization creates demand for specific natural food coloring agents based on each region.



Also, manufacturing food colors and flavors according to local demand reduces the shipping cost because the cost of fuel consumption is low compare to the fuel consumption due to shipping of products from long distances.For instance, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a US-based multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation, has a production facility in India that produces mint flavors according to the demand of Indian customers.



This facility buys raw materials from local farmers and manufactures natural mint and other flavors. The localization also increases economic growth by boosting local manufacturers, creating jobs, and increases spending.



In December 2020, McCormick & Company Inc, a global food company that manufactures spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and flavoring products, acquired FONA International Inc, a natural flavoring company for a deal amount of $710 million in cash. The acquisition of FONA International is expected to broaden McCormick’s existing product portfolio and expand capabilities such as research and development, expertise in flavoring health and performance nutrition products.



Rising concerns regarding the health hazards posed by the consumption of synthetic colors drove the market for natural food colors and flavors.Synthetic food colors and flavors are chemicals that originate from coal tar derivatives, petroleum, or crude oil and cause health hazards such as high blood pressure, DNA mutation, obesity, infertility and others.



For instance, Auramine is a food color known to retard growth and damages kidneys, liver.Lead chromate is yellow food color that can be dangerous to health causing anemia, abdominal pain, hypertension, neurological problem.



According to the study published by the Brazilian Journal of Biology, the researchers fed 2ml of chocolate flavoring, 5ml of strawberry flavoring per Kg for a group of mice, and on day 6 all the mice died due to toxic effects on gene and cells. Therefore, the rising health hazards from the consumption of synthetic colors have raised concerns in consumers and this, in turn, drove the market for natural food colors and flavors.



