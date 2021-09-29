Insights on the Face Mask Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Ansell, Associates Packaging and Cardinal Health Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Mask Market Research Report by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), by Type (Dental Mask, Hospital Mask, and Industrial Mask), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Face Mask Market size was estimated at USD 6,867.82 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,808.64 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 14.03% to reach USD 15,104.33 Million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Face Mask to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Distribution Channel, the Face Mask Market was studied across Offline and Online.
- Based on Type, the Face Mask Market was studied across Dental Mask, Hospital Mask, Industrial Mask, and Veterinary Mask.
- Based on Region, the Face Mask Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Face Mask Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Face Mask Market, including Ansell Ltd., Associates Packaging, Cardinal Health Inc., Cera Engineering Pvt Ltd, Dynarex Corp., Elreda group, Honeywell International Inc., Investor AB, M Company, MBL Impex Pvt Ltd, Mediklin Healthcare Ltd, Medline Industries Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Patil Industries Ltd, PIA Group, Plasti Surge Industries, Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd, PURPLE MEDITEX, ruhlamat GmbH, Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co.,ltd, Sterimed Group, Taevas Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, The Facial Mask, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TROGE MEDICAL GmbH.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Face Mask Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Face Mask Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Face Mask Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Face Mask Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Face Mask Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Face Mask Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Face Mask Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Outbreak of global covid-19 pandemic
5.1.1.2. Rising consumer awareness about the usage of face masks
5.1.1.3. Surging social media marketing towards face mask
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Volatility in raw material price
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies
5.1.3.2. Research & development investment to upgrade with environmentally friendly material
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. The adverse effect of face mask on the environment
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Face Mask Market, by Distribution Channel
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Offline
6.3. Online
7. Face Mask Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Dental Mask
7.3. Hospital Mask
7.4. Industrial Mask
7.5. Veterinary Mask
8. Americas Face Mask Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Face Mask Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Face Mask Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Ansell Ltd.
12.2. Associates Packaging
12.3. Cardinal Health Inc.
12.4. Cera Engineering Pvt Ltd
12.5. Dynarex Corp.
12.6. Elreda group
12.7. Honeywell International Inc.
12.8. Investor AB
12.9. M Company
12.10. MBL Impex Pvt Ltd
12.11. Mediklin Healthcare Ltd
12.12. Medline Industries Inc.
12.13. Owens & Minor, Inc.
12.14. Patil Industries Ltd
12.15. PIA Group
12.16. Plasti Surge Industries
12.17. Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd
12.18. PURPLE MEDITEX
12.19. ruhlamat GmbH
12.20. Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co.,ltd
12.21. Sterimed Group
12.22. Taevas Life Sciences Pvt Ltd
12.23. The Facial Mask
12.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.25. TROGE MEDICAL GmbH
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1q1zd