Evoke Pharma’s Commercial Partner EVERSANA, Receives PM360’s Trailblazer Initiative Award for Innovation in Healthcare Marketing for GIMOTI

Award for “Spray Away” Campaign seeking to drive patient and provider awareness for the novel nasal spray treatment of symptoms of Diabetic Gastroparesis

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma® (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, and EVERSANA™, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced that PM360, a publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries named both companies as the Sales Aid Silver Award Winner for GIMOTI® under the Trailblazer Initiative Awards during PM360’s annual awards ceremony on September 23, 2021.

Received as a result of the “Spray Away Campaign” developed by Evoke Pharma and EVERSANA ENGAGE, the Sales Aid Award is in recognition of the creative execution of the overall campaign and clarity of message emphasizing the “spray” component of the solution which is the novel element of GIMOTI, especially since these patients typically have compromised absorption of oral medications. This campaign reflects the insight gained from patient market research and listening to patients with diabetic gastroparesis on social media which are filled with posts of patients seeking relief of symptoms and chronicle their difficulties in taking oral medicines. The companies’ winning application for the 2021 PM360 Trailblazer Award in the Sales Aid Category titled, “Engaging Sales Collateral to Bring New Hope and Treatment for Patients with Diabetic Gastroparesis” described the use of visuals to reinforce the merits of GIMOTI’s route of administration and prominently showcases the GIMOTI nasal spray system and container and mist underscoring the point of differentiation for GIMOTI.

The “Spray Away” campaign and subsequent collateral aimed to drive awareness at launch of GIMOTI as a new treatment option for both consumers and healthcare providers to help improve patient symptoms while providing a viable option to patients who cannot ingest or digest oral tablets, due to nausea and vomiting or gastric delay. Also announced via a Twitter post by PM360, the winning Sales Aid Category submission can be found here: (PM360 Winning Sales Aid for GIMOTI)

“Since our launch of Gimoti® in October 2020, we have reached a significant number of healthcare offices across the US to raise awareness and educate Gastroenterologists and Gastroenterology-focused Advance Practice Providers and patients who suffer from diabetic gastroparesis regarding GIMOTI,” said Chris Quesenberry, Chief Commercial Officer. “Thanks to our online and digital presence we have nearly 9 million media impressions, since launch, and continue to see increased monthly traffic. Our focus remains on reaching many more physicians and patients through engaging and targeted content that conveys the important therapeutic benefits of GIMOTI.”

“We are honored EVERSANA ENGAGE nominated us and that Evoke, in collaboration with EVERSANA, won an award for this creative campaign,” commented Matt D’Onofrio, Evoke Chief Business Officer. “There is a critical unmet medical need for those suffering from diabetic gastroparesis; our materials effectively illustrate how the novel delivery of metoclopramide as a nasal spray may help patients take a new approach in managing this disease. We look forward to continuing the promotional growth of GIMOTI through our valued partnership with EVERSANA and their talented ENGAGE team.”

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis. Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

About EVERSANA:

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Gimoti™ (metoclopramide) nasal spray

GIMOTI is indicated for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.

Important Safety Information

WARNING: TARDIVE DYSKINESIA

Metoclopramide can cause tardive dyskinesia (TD), a serious movement disorder that is often irreversible. The risk of developing TD increases with duration of treatment and total cumulative dosage.

Discontinue GIMOTI in patients who develop signs or symptoms of TD. In some patients, symptoms may lessen or resolve after metoclopramide is stopped.

Avoid treatment with metoclopramide (all dosage forms and routes of administration) for longer than 12 weeks because of the increased risk of developing TD with longer-term use.

GIMOTI is not recommended for use in:

Pediatric patients due to the risk of developing tardive dyskinesia (TD) and other extrapyramidal symptoms as well as the risk of methemoglobinemia in neonates.

Moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child Pugh B or C), moderate or severe renal impairment (creatinine clearance less than 60 mL/minute), and patients concurrently using strong CYP2D6 inhibitors due to the risk of increased drug exposure and adverse reactions.

GIMOTI is contraindicated:

In patients with a history of tardive dyskinesia (TD) or a dystonic reaction to metoclopramide.

When stimulation of gastrointestinal motility might be dangerous (e.g., in the presence of gastrointestinal hemorrhage, mechanical obstruction, or perforation).

In patients with pheochromocytoma or other catecholamine-releasing paragangliomas. Metoclopramide may cause a hypertensive/pheochromocytoma crisis, probably due to release of catecholamines from the tumor.

In patients with epilepsy. Metoclopramide may increase the frequency and severity of seizures.

In patients with hypersensitivity to metoclopramide. Reactions have included laryngeal and glossal angioedema and bronchospasm.

Potential adverse reactions associated with metoclopramide include: Tardive dyskinesia (TD), other extrapyramidal effects (EPS), parkinsonism symptoms, motor restlessness, neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS), depression, suicidal ideation and suicide, hypertension, fluid retention, hyperprolactinemia, effects on the ability to drive and operate machinery. Most common adverse reactions (≥5%) for GIMOTI are: dysgeusia, headache, and fatigue.

These are not all of the possible side effects of GIMOTI. Call your doctor for medical advice about whether you should take GIMOTI and the possible risk factors and side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

About PM360

PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, established the Trailblazer Awards in 2009 to recognize and honor outstanding companies, marketers, marketing teams, brand managers, and initiatives that have demonstrated innovation and achieved incredible results in the life sciences.

PM360 embraces diversity, gender equality, ideas, and innovation that advance bold ideas in pharmaceutical marketing. PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharma marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

Safe Harbor Statement

Evoke cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the size of the gastroparesis market and the potential of GIMOTI to treat patients with diabetic gastroparesis. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Evoke that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Evoke’s business, including, without limitation: Evoke’s and EVERSANA’s ability to successfully drive market demand for GIMOTI; Evoke’s ability to obtain additional financing as needed to support its operations, including through the EVERSANA line of credit which is subject to certain customary conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Evoke’s and EVERSANA’s business operations impairing the ability to commercialize GIMOTI and Evoke’s ability to generate any product revenue; Evoke’s dependence on third parties for the manufacture of GIMOTI; Evoke is entirely dependent on the success of GIMOTI; inadequate efficacy or unexpected adverse side effects relating to GIMOTI that could result in recalls or product liability claims; Evoke’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for GIMOTI; and other risks detailed in Evoke’s prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Evoke undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

