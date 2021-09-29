Quorum Announces Lead Generator is General Motors (GM) Certified

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) (Quorum) is pleased to announce that its Lead Generator software has been named a certified product under the GM Retail Excellence Program (REP) by General Motors of Canada. Lead Generator is a comprehensive tool that utilizes key analytics to allow dealerships to find customers that may be in the market for their next vehicle, including customers that have a positive equity position in their trade-in vehicle.



“Lead Generator helps us anticipate a customer’s needs and find customers that may be in the market for a new vehicle,” stated Glenn Smaha, General Manager of Davis Chevrolet GMC Buick in Airdrie, AB. “Additionally, like all products in the Quorum suite, Lead Generator is tightly integrated to the Quorum Sales CRM solution and Autovance Desk which allows us to easily action a sales lead all within one vendor environment.”

“Lead Generator is focussed on identifying possible sales leads and, like all Quorum products, helping our dealerships Make More Money (M3). Under the GM REP program, we are selling Lead Generator with our best-of-class Autovance Desking software and QAnalytics,” stated Maury Marks, Quorum's President and CEO. “Autovance Desk enables dealerships to increase transparency by offering consumers a more open and straightforward vehicle purchase process. The combination of these products provides a better consumer experience while also supplying dealerships with the tools to Make More Money (M3). Quorum will be cross-selling these products to XSellerator GM customers and dealerships need to have a certified solution in place for the 2021 GM REP rewards.”

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions.

Advantage, a full showroom system for independent dealerships and a management system that also includes in-house leasing, inventory management and accounting.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.

For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

