WetKeys Advises that Medical Grade Washable Keyboards and Mice Are a Protective Solution Against the Flu, COVID-19, and Rhinoviruses

Atlanta, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Going into flu season with lessened social distancing and masking protocols has experts worried about the possibility of a “twindemic”. Additionally, the 20-month immune system break from the exposures of daily life may lead to a spike in rhinoviruses infections and other common illnesses. Health and safety represent the WetKeys mission. With the onset of flu season, “return to the office” and in-person schooling, WetKeys wants to raise awareness about the crucial impact hygienic computer peripherals can have at mitigating the worst expectations of this approaching winter.

High touch surfaces like computer workstations can become fomites and aid the spread of infections, such as the flu, common cold, and COVID-19, throughout the office. WetKeys carries a range of keyboards, mice and other accessories designed to integrate seamlessly into any office, industrial, or medical work environment, to maintain efficiency, and to promote wellness. Washing WetKeys keyboards is as easy as washing your hands with soap and water. Read more about cleaning protocols that can reduce the risk of the flu, common cold, and COVID-19 in the WetKeys Cleaning Guide.

WetKeys Office Manager, Michael Wheeler, spoke about WetKeys as a leading example of excellent office hygiene. “At WetKeys, we take our employee health and wellness seriously. WetKeys wants to stay vigilant and set an example for our customers and community as a clean, safe workplace. As part of our cleaning routine, we scheduled a Weekly Washing to help ensure that our workspaces stay infection-free and to engage individual employees in our mission of maintaining a clean workspace. It is important for every office manager to consider their work environment to determine their specific cleaning protocol.”

Keeping a clean office has concrete benefits. Office cleanliness has proven to lessen the number of sick days spent. During an overwhelming sickness season, focusing on limiting risk can protect staff and patrons from potentially life-threatening illness and help keep Q4 projects on track. Investing in reliable computer tech that can withstand routine cleanings will save money by reducing the amount spent on replacement computer IT.

About WetKeys

WetKeys® Washable Keyboards was founded with a focus on function for industrial, institutional, food processing, and general use with easy-to-sanitize products. Later SaniType® Sanitary Typing created affordable, germ-resistant medical keyboards to help prevent cross-contamination, improving patient and staff safety in healthcare facilities and dental offices.



Today, they have over ten unique product lines and are home to the widest selection of sealed, washable computer keyboards and waterproof computer mice. WetKeys® Washable Keyboards is a graduate of the Advanced Technology Development Center of Georgia Tech, a certified Small Business Enterprise (SBE), and a Certified Diversity Supplier. They have been featured on CNBC, NBC's Today Show, and Fox News.

