Liquibase Introduces Quality Checks for Database Changes

Austin, TX, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquibase, the company behind the most powerful community-led database change management solution, today announced a new database change quality check capability that will help millions of software teams release faster while ensuring compliance by reducing security risks and costly manual errors.

Liquibase has been downloaded over 75 million times and is used by development teams around the world. With this new quality check capability, organizations can improve the consistency and security of data platforms while moving code through the pipeline faster. The unique approach builds quality into the process early, empowering developers to check their code against predefined, customizable rules set by their organization’s DBAs and security teams before they commit, when it’s much cheaper and easier to fix problems. Liquibase then tracks every change, seamlessly integrating with source control management tools teams already have in place.

“When we surveyed our community of users about which potential feature enhancement they’d be most excited about, performing automated database code quality checks was at the top of the list”, said Pete Pickerill, Director of Product at Liquibase. “It’s an amplification of the most important feedback loop in database development.”

Organizations need to release application updates faster to deliver more value to their customers and stay ahead of the competition. To accomplish this, they adopt DevOps and continuous integration practices which help with delivering application code, but often leave a critical element behind — the database.

More frequent releases mean more painstaking manual reviews of thousands of lines of database code changes to ensure the integrity of the database — creating a bottleneck in the CI/CD pipeline. Deploying database changes more often is often seen as risky since one bad change can bring down mission-critical applications and compromise data security. According to Gartner’s cost of downtime formula, a database mistake can cost organizations upwards of $5600/minute. By using database quality checks, faster is now safer. Teams can release software faster while minimizing the risk to the integrity of their database from human error that often comes with manual database script reviews.

“Delivering the ability to help developers ship safer code faster is what every organization needs right now,” said Dion Cornett, President and CEO of Liquibase. “Since Liquibase already supports millions of users across dozens of database platforms, quality checks will instantly be an invaluable part of any software development team’s process.” Quality checks for database changes are unlike other IDEs

Liquibase quality checks were derived from 15 years of usage across thousands of users, dozens of database management systems, and a myriad of technology stacks. The checks are unlike those in IDEs; Liquibase rules are not easily circumvented. As part of an automatic process, Liquibase helps enforce rules in a way that other tools cannot. Users that already rely on Liquibase can now access the feature using a new checks command in Liquibase v4.5. Development teams can learn more details about the new feature on the Liquibase website.

About Liquibase

Application change is accelerating. Customer expectations are growing. Speed is everything. Continuous integration and delivery starts with developers. But it takes a team.

Database changes can’t keep up with the pace of today’s app development. Without automation, CI/CD fails at the database.

Powered by open source innovation and supported by the experts who know it best, Liquibase is database change automation designed for high-speed CI/CD.

Liquibase accelerates database changes, empowers teams to work more collaboratively, and brings stability and control to enterprise deployments.

