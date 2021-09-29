Loop Media Studios Launches First Audio Original With “Asia Pop40” Podcast

AVAILABLE NOW ON SPOTIFY, THE SHOW EXPANDS THE REACH OF LOOP MEDIA’S INTERNATIONALLY SYNDICATED WEEKLY RADIO PROGRAM



Glendale, CA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media Studios, a division of Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media'' or the “Company”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music videos and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, announced today the launch of the Company’s first audio-only offering, the “Asia Pop40” podcast. Loop Media Studios is Loop Media’s division responsible for content creation, curation and distribution.

The Asia Pop40 podcast reaches audiences worldwide on Spotify and features the top 10 songs each week in Asia that appear on Loop Media’s syndicated Asia Pop40 radio program, which is aired in more than 100 markets across Asia, the Middle East, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, and is produced by Loop’s wholly-owned subsidiary, EON Media Group Pte., Ltd. The Asia Pop40 podcast also features artist interviews and other segments hosted by popular music influencer and Taiwanese radio personality Joey Chou and is produced by Loop Media’s Brian Vasquez.

“The Asia Pop40 podcast is an excellent example of what we do best at Loop Media Studios: creating and optimizing our content for each platform to reach and delight as many people as possible,” said Andy Schuon, head of Loop Media Studios. “Podcasting adds to our growing distribution footprint, which includes our out-of-home video offerings to our business clients through our Loop Player, and our interactive Loop Media app for mobile users and connected TVs. It’s great to be able to use our own platforms to promote the new Asia Pop40 Podcast, and the artists we feature on each episode. In turn, we hope the Asia Pop40 Podcast will bring new viewers to our video streaming platforms.” Schuon added, “Loop Media has historically been a very music-centric company, and connecting fans with artists is an important part of our mission. It’s fitting that our first podcast is all about music.”

With the launch of the Asia Pop40 Podcast, Loop hopes to utilize audio content offerings of its Asia Pop40 radio show to attract and retain new customers interested in the burgeoning podcast entertainment segment. Loop Media continues to make its vast music and non-music video library available to its out-of-home (OOH) business clients and its individual consumers.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (OTC: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches thousands of OOH locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. These TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. The Loop Media consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists or “Loops,” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop Media app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:

Instagram - @looptvofficial (consumer), @looptvbiz (business)

Twitter - @looptvofficial (consumer), @looptvbiz (business)

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/looptv/

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available at HTTP://www.sec.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jon L Phillips

Loop@CMWMedia.com