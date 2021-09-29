Antel of Uruguay Joins 5G Americas Board of Governors

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Americas, the wireless industry trade consortium and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, today announced the election of Uruguay operator Antel to its Board of Governors. Antel joins other key stakeholder entities committed to the progress 5G in North, Central and Latin America.

“5G Americas is pleased to welcome Antel to the Board of Governors,” stated Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas. “We are honored to have another technology leader from the Latin America region contribute their expertise and insight to our association.”

Antel, the state-owned Uruguayan full-service telecommunications provider, headquartered in Montevideo, is a technology innovation leader in Latin America. It was the first operator to launch commercial LTE services in the region in late 2011, as well as the first operator in the region to launch a 5G commercial network in April of 2019. The operator provides fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity to more than 80 percent of Uruguayan households.

“Antel recognizes wireless communications' pivotal role as a catalyst for digital transformation and economic growth. We look forward to collaborating with other leading wireless companies from the Americas on technical and regulatory issues to help drive 5G adoption and promote measures that will help it meet its full potential,” said Humberto Roca, Chief Technology Information Officer, Antel.

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for the advancement and transformation of LTE, 5G and beyond throughout the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at 5G Americas’ website and Twitter.

5G Americas’ Board of Governors Members include Airspan Networks Inc., Antel, AT&T, Ciena, Cisco, Crown Castle, Ericsson, Intel, Liberty Latin America, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Shaw Communications Inc., T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica, VMware, and WOM.

About Antel

Established in 1974, Antel is a Uruguayan telecom company (Administración Nacional de Telecomunicaciones) with over 6000 employees and revenues near $900 million. Headquartered in Montevideo, the company provides various types of communications services throughout the nation of Uruguay including mobile, broadband, fixed and Internet services. Antel is committed to closing the digital divide in providing a wide array of communication services to individuals, households, and businesses.